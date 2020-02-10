An 18-year-old Scottsbluff teen has been transported to Regional West Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle.
The collision occurred at First Avenue and South Beltline Highway, near the convenience store and gas station in that area. Monday.
Police are investigating the collision. The teen had stepped out into the path of the vehicle, according to scanner traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.