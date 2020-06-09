Nebraska Game and Parks Commission were “absolutely” glad to find two juvenile teens safe after they had initially been reported missing at Lake Minatare Monday night.

Game and Parks Commission officer Dan Kling said that someone had reported the two teens as missing after they were overdue by five hours while boating on a pontoon and efforts to locate the teens by driving around the lake were unsuccessful. At the time of the report, the area had been experiencing a large amount of rainfall.

The Minatare-Melbeta Fire Department’s Dive Team responded, along with Gering and Scottsbluff Fire dive teams, after 11 p.m. However, Kling said, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officers patrolling the lake on a boat were able to locate the two teens after spotting their boat tied in the trees on a flooded portion of Boy Scout Island. He estimated the team searched for 20-30 minutes before locating the teens, who hadn’t experienced problems to their boat or other issues, and were safe.