Ten new COVID-19 cases were added to the Panhandle’s total on Thursday.

Officials confirmed during the Panhandle Public Health District daily briefing that nine new cases had been confirmed in Scotts Bluff County and one in Cheyenne County.

The Cheyenne County case is a man in his 60s and was determined to be community spread. One Scotts Bluff County case, a woman in her 20s, was also determined to be community spread.

The remaining cases are all determined to be close contacts of individuals who have also tested positive. They include a female under 10, one in her teens, one in her 20s, and one in her 30s, as well as a male in his teens, one in his 20s, one in his 30s and one in his 40s.

In total, there have been 167 positive cases in the Panhandle Public Health District; 88 of them have recovered.

Currently there are 79 active patients, including six who are hospitalized. In total, there have been 22 hospitalizations over the course of the pandemic.

During the briefing, PPHD director Kim Engel reiterated upcoming testing times, and encouraged community members to visit testnebraska.com.

“It’s not too late, go ahead and get signed up,” she said.

Testing will take place at the following dates, times and locations:

— Scottsbluff, 18 W. 16th Street; June 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Oshkosh, 115 W. 1st Street; June 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Sidney, 2103 Illinois Street, June 7, 8 a.m. to noon.

Nebraskans who wish to be tested are required to complete an assessment at TestNebraska.com. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have Internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment.

Once the assessment is complete, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of their eligibility. Those who are eligible will be able to select a location and time that is convenient. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which needs to be printed off and brought to the testing site.

The community is also reminded that the new directed health measure requires any events where 500 or more people are expected or any venue capable of holding 500 or more people to fill out a plan at pphd.org/COVID-19.