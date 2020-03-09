Terrytown City Council to decide fate of water tower

A decision on whether Terrytown’s iconic water tower remains part of the landscape will be up to the city council when it next meets in April.

The spherical water tower was erected soon after Terry Carpenter built the community in the late 1940s. The area was officially recognized as a village on June 2, 1949.

By early 2006, Terrytown had grown to the point where it became a second class city with a population of more than 1,000 residents.

Several years ago, Terrytown took on a project to completely revamp its water system. The work included connecting the city’s water system to neighboring Gering, which now provides Terrytown’s water.

The tower hasn’t been used to store water since then. For several years, the tower had been rusting and an inspection of the tank’s interior revealed the coating is starting to peel off.

If the council decides to keep the water tower standing, it will need to be refurbished. It would also need a new coating to address the presence of lead-based paint, common for towers of that age.

At the March council meeting, Terrytown City Engineer Jeff Wolfe shared some numbers on the cost of both options.

“We estimated it would cost about $50,000 to paint the outside of the tower and clean up the rust spots,” Wolfe said. “There was also a proposal for a lighting system to light the tower at night. That would add another $25,000 to $50,000.”

Wolfe said it would cost from $75,000 to $100,000 to keep the water tower in place and make all the proposed improvements. He plans to ask council members to make a formal decision at its April meeting.

Removal of the water tower, surrounding security fence and concrete foundation would run about $20,000 to $30,000. Some state funding is available to help with the cost. But if the city decides to keep the tower, the cost would be their responsibility.

“I can see why people want to keep the tower,” council member Jerry Green said. “I don’t know if we want to spend $100,000 on it.”

Wolfe said the work could cost as little as $50,000 to clean up the tower and address the lead-based paint. All the add-ons, such as the lighting, could be done at a later date.

Terrytown currently receives about $5,000 to $6,000 annually in lease payments from companies that place their communications antennas on the water tower.

One of the leases is coming up for renewal, but an agreement can’t be finalized until the status of the water tower is determined.

So where does the community weigh in? Kent Greenwalt served as Terrytown’s first mayor from 2006 to 2018. He now serves as a liaison between the city and other governmental agencies and groups.

He also wants to keep the water tower in its current location. Greenwalt and his wife have been married 56 years. They’ve lived in Terrytown the entire time and the water tower was there when they first moved in.

Greenwalt conducted an unofficial survey of residents and found more than 100 people want to keep the tower and only two thought it should be removed.

“That tower says everything that was Terry Carpenter,” he said. “If it’s torn down, it would be the last of Terry in the town named after him. I don’t think that’s right because he helped put western Nebraska on the map.”

Greenwalt is currently investigating grant funding opportunities to help defray some of the cost of refurbishing the tower. It might also be possible to have the tower designated as a Nebraska historic site through History Nebraska.

The next meeting of the Terrytown City Council will be Thursday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Housing Partners community room, 89A Woodley Park Road.