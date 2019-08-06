SCOTTSBLUFF — The Best of the West Beer and Wine Fest is quickly approaching and organizers are ensuring the event continues to have a relaxed and festival feel.

The Beer and Wine Fest is in it’s ninth year as the NEXT Young Professionals host the event at the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff Saturday, Aug. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m.

At last year’s fest, Laurie Buhlke, who has been a NEXT board member for three years, said they incorporated food trucks, with three vendors attending this year. Rosita’s, Pineapple Express and Cornhusker Roast food trucks will be at this year’s fest.

While the public enjoys samples of 50 different varieties of beer and wine, they can enjoy live music by the Greendales, who will be performing during the event.

“We’re going for more of a festival feel like you see in the Denver area,” Buhlke said.

As attendees taste the variety of wines and beers, Buhlke said the alcohol will be sourced from across the state and region.

“We try to go toward craft beers,” Buhlke said. “Not your stuff that everybody always drinks. That’s what we try to pinpoint is stuff you’re not going to drink everyday.”

Some of the distributors who will be at the fest include Zipline from Lincoln, Nebraska, and Blacktooth from Sheridan, Wyoming.

Attendees will receive a 5 oz. tasting cup for the volunteers to pour samples of the beer and wine. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to enter the beer and wine fest. Photo identification will be checked at the gate, regardless of age. Gates will not open until 4 p.m.

To make the event a success, between 80 to 90 volunteers donate their time to hand out samples of the drinks. Volunteers have the option of working two shifts, from 4 to 6 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m.

“If people are interested in volunteering they can reach out to us,” she said. “We are short on the second shift, but we’re hoping to have that

Volunteers will receive a t-shirt and have the option of spending time at the event outside of their shift time.

Money raised from the event will go back into the community, although NEXT has not decided where this year’s funds will go.

“Typically we like to choose that before that way people are aware, but this year we don’t have a main sponsor, so we are purchasing all of the alcohol ourselves,” she said.

Once they see the bottom line, they will chose where they will donate the money. They will decide at an upcoming board meeting before making the announcement in late August or early September.

The previous two years, the event has raised $16,000, which the NEXT Young Professionals used to give back to the community. In recent years, NEXT has donated the money raised to local organizations from a $10,000 donation to the Riverside Discovery Center for a new bear exhibit to new bicycle racks downtown and an audible crosswalk at the intersection of 27th St. and Ave. B in Scottsbluff. They have also donated money to help with downtown revitalization projects.

Angela Kembel, a member of the Business Improvement District Board (BID) said having events in the 18th Street Plaza is exciting.

“As a member of the Business Improvement District, the 18th Street Plaza has been a passion for us and any event that happens there, any downtown event, creates a great sense of place,” Kembel said. “We support the beer and wine fest as it’s one of many great events that happen in the plaza and we want that to continue.”

Kembel added the board’s passion is to continue developing the plaza into a special meeting place for the community and the people with NEXT Young Professionals are great at helping them achieve that.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the Scotts Bluff Chamber and at the gate. Tickets can also be purchased at https://bit.ly/2ZsQQzG. There is no additional cost to purchasing tickets at the gate.

