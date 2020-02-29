The 28th Avenue Dance studio in Torrington had 17 students compete in solos, duets and trios this past weekend and came home with an abundance of trophies from Longmont, Colo., at the KAR (Kids Artistic Review) Dance Competition.
Studio owner Stephanie Kath, along with teachers, Taylor Kath, Natalie Davila and Victoria Stromski choreographed and worked with the dancers since earlier this fall preparing for the two competitions the studio will attend.
In the solo/duet-trio division there was Primary, Secondary, Intermediate and Elite awards and dancers could earn Elite Top First, Top First, and First, (Title is an additional entry). All-Star Award includes a scholarship given to dancer to attend a workshop and shows in New York City this summer.
“We view competition as an opportunity to work on performance skills and build confidence, an opportunity to show support to one another, and an opportunity to create fun memories for dancers and their families,” Stephanie Kath said. “Dance education in the studio is of utmost importance to us, but competition provides some added benefits to our dancers who enjoy competing.”
The next competition the studio will attend is Spotlight Dance Competition in Denver April 3-5, and will be taking approximately 80 students, including several classes that will compete in group divisions, along with the solos, duets and trios.
Recital for 28th Avenue Dance Studio will be held May 1 and 2 in the Eastern Wyoming College Fine Arts Auditorium, tickets will be available online from tututix later next month. Follow the studio on FB for more information when tickets will be available.
Awards earned:
Overall Awards (Primary) ages 9-11: 7th place Tessa Larkin, 8th Place Madyn Clarke, 9th Place Trinity Martin, 10th Place Brie Wolfe
Overall Awards (Primary) Ages 12-14: 3rd Place Grave Kelly, 5th Place Avyanna Martinez
Overall Awards (Intermediate) ages 15-19: 2nd Place Duet - Avey Jespersen and Calista Dugger
Third runner-up Title: Calista Dugger
Secondary Duet: Top First, 7th Overall and All-Star Dance Award, Nora Jespersen and Audriana Dugger
Category winners: Grace Kelly, Avey Jespersen and Calista Dugger; All-Star soloists: Grace Kelly, Madyn Clark, Avey Jespersen and Calista Dugger
Primary Top First Solos: Jemma Heron, Brie Wolfe, Madyn Clarke, Remi Davis, Trinity Martin, Tessa Larkin, Grace Kelly, and Avyanna Martinez
First: Gianna Randazzo
Primary Duet: First and All-Star Dance Award, Payton Heilbrun and Ella Thompson
Secondary Solo: First and All-Star Dance Award, Jazmine Rodriguez
Intermediate Duet: Elite Top First, Avey Jespersen and Calista Dugger
Intermediate Top Firsts: Avey Jespersen and Calista Dugger. First: Brittany Schlager
Intermediate Trio Top First: Brittany Schlager, Calista Dugger and Avey Jespersen
