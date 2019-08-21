SCOTTSBLUFF — Food Truck Fridays will be taking place in the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff beginning Sept. 6.

Each Friday in September, food vendors will be serving from 4-8 p.m. and local artists will provide music as the City of Scottsbluff hopes to draw people to the downtown area. Six vendors are confirmed for the first night, and downtown restaurants will be open their usual hours as well. McKay Tebbs, assistant professor of music at Chadron State College, will provide music for the Sept. 6 event.

“It will be very similar to our Bands on Broadway from the summer,” City of Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl said. “If someone is, say, going to a football game on Friday night or something, they can come down and take in some food and some music.”

Lehl said the idea for the event came from a visit to Omaha where a similar event takes place on Thursdays and runs throughout the day.

“If it works out on Friday nights, we may try it during the day,” Lehl said. “We got the idea from Omaha, and we thought we’d try it out here.”

Confirmed vendors for the first night are Cornhusker Roast, Pineapple Express, Rosita’s Trokita, JAX Coffee and Snow, Get Roasted Coffee and Big Red Nebraska Popcorn. Food truck vendors and musical artists interested in being part of the events can contact Lehl at the City of Scottsbluff at 308-630-6213.

