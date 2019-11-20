Thanksgiving in the Valley offering meal for 35th year

More than 800 people are expected to be served during the annual Thanksgiving in the Valley.

Kendra Feather, who recently sat down with the Star-Herald for its Table Talk aired on starherald.com Monday, said that an estimated 400 people are served each year and another 400 meals are delivered to people.

The event started 35 years ago, called Thanksgiving on the Mayflower and hosted at the Mayflower moving building.

“It has kept growing and growing,” Feather said. Feather has helped organize the event for 18 years.

Part of the mission of the dinner is to get meals to those who need it, and for those who don’t want to spend the holiday alone, Feather said.

“There are older people, there are people who would be alone, and we like them to come to the center,” she said. “We don’t want you to be alone.”

Meals are delivered from Bridgeport to Henry. It is quite an undertaking with a variety of volunteers from the Scottsbluff Volunteer Center to the Scottsbluff soup kitchen. Feather said she has a large group of regular “overly enthusiastic volunteers” who help make it a great day.

At the Thanksgiving in the valley, anyone can come and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for free.

Randy Thurston, a longtime volunteer, prepares more than 20 turkeys.

“He has some volunteers who help him at the Elks Lodge there and the meals are transported to the Guadalupe Center,” Feather said.

Other favorites that people like include Thurston’s gravy and dressing and corn and homemade cornbread muffins from Marty Flock of Morrill.

Feather described the muffins: “We’re talking homemade, like (he) grows the corn, grinds the corn, makes the batter for the muffins and brings those muffins to us.”

Other sides include a homemade cranberry salad made by Thurston and deserts donated by Northfield Retirement Communities and others.

“I have volunteers from age 6 to 90 years old that help with Thanskgiving in the Valley,” Feather said.

The Scottsbluff Basketball team will do a kids center and there are often other activities as well.

“It’s a very moving day for me,” Feather said.

The Thanksgiving in the Valley begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, and will continue until 1 p.m.

Those unable to attend can contact the Scottsbluff Volunteer Center to arrange meal delivery, 308-632-3736. Meals are delivered each year from Bridgeport to Henry.

Persons interested in volunteering in other ways can also reach out to Feather, 308-632-7121.