For the past 36 years, Rick and Judy Keller have made food service their business — and it’s made a big impression throughout the community.

In 1984, the Kellers were operating a retail food store in the old Fab’s packing plant by the river. Rick said it wasn’t an ideal location, but it did get their foot in the door. A year later, they moved into Gering at the former Chinese Buffet restaurant.

“We’ve had a variety of things that have happened since then,” Rick said. “We’ve had a retail sandwich shop at the mall, carrying Nebraska-based food products. We also had the first coffee espresso machine in town, so were a little ahead of the curve.”

The Kellers opened their first onsite catering operation at the Lamplighter Motel giving them the opportunity to bring people in.

For 1½ years, the Kellers provided the food service at Western Nebraska Community College. Then in 1993, the new Gering Civic Center opened and they were named the exclusive caterers under the name The Meat Shoppe.

Over the years, the Kellers also developed their own line of food products, including jams and jellies, mustards and a 15-bean soup mix that were featured at the Cabela’s catalog and retail store in Sidney.

A meat cutter by trade, Rick said their first store in Gering was a meat business with a smaller catering operation on the side.

“I’ve processed deer, bear and elk, but as a small business, it was hard to compete against the supermarkets,” he said. “So we continued to grow the catering business because Judy is a good cook. After we moved into the Civic Center, we got out of the retail end and focused just on catering.”

Rick said they have an unusual situation with the city. They started as the Gering Civic Center’s exclusive caterers in 1993. Then in 1997, they were approached by then city council member Adrian Smith.

“He asked us to consider taking over private management of a public facility, which was becoming more common then,” Rick said. “After getting some pointers from people in that industry, we made a proposal to the city and it was accepted. So we became both managers and caterers.”

Judy said the menu in those early years started with roast beef and au gratin potatoes, which are still their top seller.

“Our community still likes that comfort food,” Judy said. “We try new things, but we always go back to the basics.”

Those basics have grown into an extensive menu featuring several varieties of both beef and chicken. Rick said that when they travel, they like to try out different restaurants for ideas on possible additions to their own menu. He calls it “a compliment to the chef.”

Rick also continues a longtime tradition of making his Grandpa Keller’s garlic sausage, a customer favorite. That developed into several ethnic menus, from Mexican and German to Western Barbecue and Italian.

One of the largest catering events the Kellers handled was in 2014 when Banner County hosted the Cattlemen’s Ball to benefit cancer research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. About 3,700 people attended.

Through The Meat Shoppe, the Kellers still cater for a lot of small groups, but they also handle much larger events. Some of those have included the Nebraska State Republican Convention, the Red Angus National Convention, the Ranch Beef Cow Symposium, plus regional conventions for service groups like Kiwanis and Rotary.

Other special events that keep the Kellers busy are the Old Settlers meeting during Oregon Trail Days, weddings, anniversaries and quinceañeras.

“The catering business is the same but it’s always different,” Rick said. “Each customer is different so we have to be on our toes all the time.”

Looking to the future, Rick said they’d like to do some remodeling at the Civic Center and maybe adding another room whenever state funding becomes available.

The community has also taken note of what the Kellers have accomplished over the years. At the annual banquet last January, the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce presented Rick and Judy with their highest honor, the Trailblazer Award.

“This award was something we never dreamed of getting because this is what we do,” Judy said. “But I think we had a part in helping change the community with this facility.”

Rick said when their names were announced, he was trying to remember all the business leaders who had received the annual award, including his mentor Irv Rushall.

“Believe it or not, I was speechless,” he said. “We were both very surprised and humbled. I walked up to the microphone and saw our son and daughter standing in the back. There wasn’t much more to say because I was crying.”