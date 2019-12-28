The year brought some economic woes to Goshen County, but also some successes

TORRINGTON — Through a year of challenges and changes, Goshen County remained resilient and focused on growth — that won’t change in 2020.

As Wyoming swore in a new governor earlier this year, Goshen County welcomed two new commissioners and Torrington’s new mayor and two new council members got settled in.

“So a lot of new,” Mayor Randy Adams said. “Two weeks after I took office, Western Sugar advised me that they were releasing all part-time and seasonal staff in anticipation of closing the factory.”

It was the first of a few economic blows to Goshen County this year.

“In March, the final closing took just over 100 full time jobs,” he said. “Those people had to do something.”

Some, he said, found less meaningful jobs, others retired.

“Some had to leave town to find employment, so it was a huge impact to the community. Not to mention $1 million in electrical revenue to the city alone.”

In the spring, Adams found out the UP Mechanical shop south of Morrill would shut down, eliminating about 30 full-time jobs filled by Torrington residents who made the drive.

“Then shortly after that, we lost our only large retail outlet when ShopKo went bankrupt, taking another 30 or so jobs with it,” he said. “So, economically, we had taken a pretty severe punch in the stomach.”

When the Fort Laramie - Gering irrigation tunnel collapsed, local leaders with faced with a potential loss of 200 million in the agricultural production and economics.

“The tunnel was temporarily repaired, water was flowing and the impact was not quite as bad as we suspected to begin with.”

It was still a hard hit, he said. Fewer new vehicles were purchased, less meals were eaten in restaurants and fewer dollars were spent shopping in Torrington’s stores, he said.

There was a “general tightening of belts in our agriculture community. Torrington businesses certainly felt the impact of the farmer’s losses.”

After everything else that had happened, it would be easy for Goshen County residents to become pessimistic, but Adams said the opposite happened.

“All five communities raised money, lobbied the State Land and Investment Board, the Wyoming Business Council and worked together to do all we could to help the farmers,” Adams said.

With every punch, the residents of Goshen County have gotten back up and kept fighting.

“A bunch of development began in the community,” said Adams.

There was the opening of the new Cobblestone Hotel in August. According to Goshen County Economic Development CEO Lisa Miller, grant funds and tax credits helped 16 local investors bring the nearly $6 million project to life.

“Resulting in a new, three-story, 54-room hotel,” she said. “Creating 13 new jobs with an economic impact of about $435,000 in tax revenues for the state of Wyoming and $315,000 for the City of Torrington during a five-year period.”

The economic development group was also able to assist the Goshen Care Center Joint Powers Board in securing a $3 million Business Ready Community Grant from the Wyoming Business Council for a $7 million dollar assisted living community.

“It will be a 32-unit assisted living facility and should be open in 2021,” Adams said.

Miller said the facility is a “long-term dream of the community.”

Several construction projects will continue in 2020, including work on the Agriculture Technical Education Center at Eastern Wyoming College.

Adams said, “It is hoped that within the next 12 months, we could see that project completed.”

Work will also continue on the walking paths in the community..

“Eventually, plans are to entirely encircle the community with a walking path,” he said. “We’re doing it with public-private partnerships and seeking loans and grants to help us along. We are also adding a dog park, I expect in the spring, which is another amenity that will draw people here.”

In 2019, the Goshen County Economic Development Corporation launched the Goshen County Youth Entrepreneurship Program, secured USDA Rural Business Development grants to help fund training, professional services and equipment for the groups incubator businesses and launched the Practice After School Program.

It’s efforts also earned the group the International Economic Development Council Bronze Award in Recognition of Progress Program Multi-Year Economic Development.

“As an internationally recognized award, there were over 400 submissions from 12 other countries, showing that the effectiveness of the organization is appreciated as much outside Goshen County as within it,” Miller said.

Adams said the city will continue to work closely with GCEDC to continue to grow Torrington and Goshen County. He said local governments will also continue to work closely with legislators. Some have suggested cutting down on the $105 million that the state distributes to municipalities. Gov. Mark Gordon has recommended that the amount that is distributed stay the same.

“It would be very difficult for us to have it reduced because by state statute, municipalities in Wyoming can not bond themselves and are therefore very dependent on the state to provide for us,” Adams said.

Despite fears that funding will be reduced, the mayor remains optimistic about 2020.

“I expect that this year will show considerably more positive growth than 2019,” he said. “There are several potential developments that will come to light in the near future.”

