Theatre West changes auditions to video

There will be some changes to upcoming Theatre West auditions, thanks to COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, director Patrick Newell said the decision was made to cancel in-person local auditions that were scheduled for March 21. Instead, auditions will occur through video submissions.

Video auditions should start with the applicant stating their name and the title of their song, Newell said. They should choose a musical theater or pop song, and will need to sing at least 32 bars up to the full length of the song.

A cappella is acceptable, but it is ideal for the video to include either an accompanist or a karaoke track. Newell said many are available on YouTube.

Dancers should prepare a short routine to the music of their choice. Newell said those who have prepared a monologue may include it as part of their audition.

Applicants can email video files or a YouTube link to twauditions@hotmail.com. All submissions must be in by midnight on March 28, and will need to include the audition form.

Forms can be found at twneb.com.

The form can be returned by scanning the completed form or taking a photo of it and attaching it to an email to twauditions@hotmail.com, or by copy and pasting the email and filling it out in the email browser, said Newell.

Applicants who have been in a Theatre West production within the previous three years can ask to be considered and submit an audition form. Forms must be submitted by midnight on March 28.

For more information, contact Theatre West on Facebook or call 308-635-6794.