Many scripts can’t be brought to life on stage without the use of props, from random household objects to entire living room sets. When a recliner isn’t gracing the stage, it’s taking up space elsewhere. For Theatre West, that wasn’t a problem — until recently.

Prime Metal Products will soon begin their lease of the Lockwood Building in Gering, which has housed Theatre West Summer Repertory’s props, furniture, lumber and other items critical to productions for the last several years.

“While we are excited for the jobs PMP will bring to the community, it puts us kind of in a rush to find new storage,” Artistic Director Patrick Newell.

Theatre West is hoping to secure a new storage space quickly and is asking for the community’s help. Western Nebraska Community College is currently storing as much as they can on campus, and the items are often used by its Theatre Department as well.

“In many ways,” Newell said, “keeping this stuff around benefits the community through both WNCC and Theatre West.”

However, there is no room left on campus and quite a bit of stuff that needs stored – Newell estimates it being a little over two semi-loads of items. Being able store them helps the organization save money through re-use, which also keeps the items out of the landfill.

Newell said they’ve already sorted through the items and thrown quite a bit away.

“I suppose we could do more, but eventually you get down to those things you use almost every year,” he said. “It just makes sense to keep it around between seasons.”

Newell and the Theatre West crew is asking anyone who would like to donate storage space to contact the organization at info@twneb.com or leave a message at 308-635-6794. Because Theatre West is a registered non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, a letter for in-kind donation valued at fair market price will be provided for tax purposes.