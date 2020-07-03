A cabaret is coming to the 16th Empire.

The Theatre West Summer Repertory will present “Sing on, Sing on!” at the restaurant and lounge on July 16-18.

“We decided to do a cabaret because we wanted to keep Theatre West out in front of the community,” said Lauren Newell, an actress and vocal performer. “We also wanted to provide our high school seniors who grew up with Theatre West with a chance to perform after they suffered the blows of not having been afford a senior musical, concert or recital of any kind.”

The performances are special installments of Theatre West’s suspended season, and are part of the After-Party Cabaret series by Theatre West. This type of show will allow them to take social distancing measures while still offering live entertainment.

“We will have five Theatre West alumni performing solos and group numbers, as well as a handful of 2020 grads sharing a number of their choice,” said Newell.

The show will feature a number of performances by local and Theatre West company singers including Newell, Francesca Mintowt-Cycz, Mary Mumm, Anna Harveson, Katherine Reisig, Javier Jimenez, Billy Mosher, Caleb Long, Avery Lux, and Dustin Petrillo, Elaina Osburn, and newcomer Holland Doherty. Accompanists will be Tami Lippstreu, Kyle Kuxhausen, Preston Mullen and Devon Shelor.

The songs will be from various musicals, and rehearsals and performances were prepared under social distancing rules, said Newell.

“I’m most excited about the chance to feel a little bit of artistic normalcy in the midst of this crazy pandemic,” she said. “We are being careful, but we know a lot of our community members will be grateful for the entertainment.”

The Cabaret Dinner Show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include a light dinner, such as a salad or sandwich. There will also be evening shows beginning at 8:30 p.m. each night.

The Cabaret Dinner Show is $15 per person and dinner reservations should be made with 16th Empire by July 14, by calling 308-633-4155.

For the later shows, the cover is $10 per person, or $25 for a social group of 3-6. Admission will be paid at the door.