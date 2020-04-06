COVID-19 has caused another cancellation.

Theatre West announced over the weekend that the 2020 summer season has been canceled.

This season’s line up consisted of Songs For A New World, Oklahoma and Grease. It is anticipated that the 2020 shows will be performed during the 2021 season.

The Theatre Opportunity for Youth Camp has also been put on hold, with a promise to return next year.

Season ticket holders will be receiving refunds.

In March, the organization announced it would be taking auditions online because of the pandemic. Those who wanted to audition were asked to do so with a video.

At the time, the hope was that the chaos and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic would have lessened by now.

“Our thoughts and actions are turned toward the health and safety of anyone involved with our season including our visiting company members, community participants, and college personnel,” Theatre West executive director Judy Chaloupka said in the announcement.

Theatre West is based at Western Nebraska Community College. WNCC has shut down through the end of May and may remain shut down after that if health recommendations are still in place.

WNCC president Carmen Simone said in a statement that WNCC was looking forward to the season, but supports the decision to cancel.

“The health of our community is paramount and, while this outcome is painful for many, the decision to cancel comes from a place of caring,” Simone said.

She said the 2021 season will be highly anticipated and, “by all rights, spectacular.”

Chaloupka said the executive team recognizes the hardships the community is facing, which played a role in the decision.

“All of these considerations were placed above other concerns in making this decision while our country weathers this unpredictable once-in-a-lifetime crisis,” Chaloupka said.