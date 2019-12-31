Theatre West’s Voice in the Valley begins Jan. 10

Do you have a voice worth singing about? Judges are looking for the next Voice in the Valley during the second annual Theatre West fundraiser.

The blind auditions begin Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Scottsbluff Elks Club. Four judges will judge contestants on vocal quality, style and technique.

“We are so fortunate to be able to host the competition at the Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff again this year,” Lauren Newell, a Theatre West actor and Theatre Opportunity for Youth (TOFY) stage director, said. “We attribute part of our success in last year’s inaugural event to the ‘Come one, come all’ atmosphere and attitude the Elks Lodge venue provides.”

The venue is family friendly and has concessions available for purchase as well as adult beverages.

Newell, who returns as a Voice in the Valley judge, said she enjoys seeing the talent across the Panhandle and discovering new talent.

“It always amazes me to hear vocalists come out of the woodwork for this that I might not have even known were singers,” she said. “That’s my favorite part. I love discovering and uncovering under-appreciated talent.”

During the blind auditions, each contestant will only be allowed to sing 90 seconds of their chosen piece. Contestants must supply their accompaniment, but instruments are not allowed, since the competition is about the voice. For accompaniment tracks, contestants can send them to twauditions@hotmail.com as an MP3 by Jan. 6. For day-of applicants, contestants are asked to prepare an MP3 track, thumb drive or CD. Vocals are not allowed on the audition track.

Contestants who move onto the semi-finals will perform their audition piece in its entirety. They will be accompanied by a live band and will have a short dress rehearsal for the contestants ahead of the semi-final round.

All semi-finalists will receive $25 in Theatre West bucks, which is redeemable for any Theatre West production as well as merchandise and TOFY registration. The 20 semi-finalists will also receive up to an hour of vocal lessons with their coach throughout the week, leading up to finals.

The four finalists will receive a $25 Theatre West gift card. The runner-up will receive a $100 cash prize. The Voice in the Valley 2020 will receive a $500 cash prize and will be featured in Theatre West’s annual chocolate fundraiser Broadway in the Bluffs. The winner will also be asked to serve as a judge for the 2021 Voice in the Valley.

The second annual Voice in the Valley, in addition to the Broadway in the Bluffs fundraiser, raises funds for Theatre West’s productions. Broadway in the Bluff will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

“We will be doing it up right with various pieces from past and present Broadway shows at The Judy Chaloupka Theatre. The winner of ‘Voice in the Valley’ will be our guest performer, and you’ll recognize several of our Theatre West regulars as well,” Newell said.