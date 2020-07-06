SIDNEY — Prairie dogs have worked their way to the edges of Sidney and Potter in Cheyenne County, and they’re already within the town of Lodgepole.

On Monday, the Cheyenne County Commissioners addressed wildlife specialists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture asking for help. The commissioners had voted against renewing the USDA’s contract for animal control at their previous meeting, but voted for a one-year renewal after much discussion Monday.

USDA wildlife specialist Matt Anderson is responsible for five counties in the Panhandle, and commissioner Philip Sanders said the prairie dog population has simply become too much for one representative to handle. Cheyenne, Morrill and Scotts Bluff counties all have significant populations of the animals. Kimball and Banner counties do not.

Sanders said part of the reason the commissioners rejected the contract originally was that they thought the USDA would no longer handle prairie dogs. USDA district supervisor Jerry Feist explained that there was a 15-day period where the department was not allowed to address them. Sanders said Cheyenne County didn’t get the word that the USDA was back up and running on the prairie dog program.

“This whole time, we thought you were just going to do coyotes and porcupines and predators,” Sanders said, noting that Anderson’s report to the county last year indicated that he had removed 40 coyotes, along with some porcupines and raccoons, but no prairie dogs in 2019.

Although the commissioners and Nebraska state senator Steve Erdman had asked Anderson during the previous commissioners meeting to take care of the prairie dogs, Sanders said that direction didn’t get to the root of the issue.

“We still didn’t want to renew the contract because of a different reason — him being short-handed,” Sanders said. “And I understand. We wrote a letter to the USDA back in 2016, and it was kind of the same issue - one guy trying to handle the whole southern Panhandle, and it’s too much.”

Following that letter, the USDA brought in help that year, and Anderson was able to treat 10 of the 19 prairie dog towns submitted to him.

Coyotes had killed two calves last year, and Sanders called even losing one a tragedy, however, there was $2,931,250 damage to 2,600 acres just in Cheyenne County.

“We have a group here from Lodgepole. Their whole town is being surrounded by prairie dogs, and we need your help,” Sanders said, “That’s why I’m glad you’re here because we need to come to a conclusion.”

USDA state director Tim Veenendaal said there are simply not enough funds to pay for additional personnel to address the problems. Feist and Anderson talked with the county board about possibilities for getting additional help, possibly bringing in specialists from other parts of the state or from the private sector. County residents in attendance suggested that volunteers help out treating their own property as well as their neighbors.

“We know there’s private sector out there, we’ve heard from a few of them,” commissioner Randal Miller said. “And we know there’s probably not enough, but we have to get started some time, somehow, some way, and we have to get it going, otherwise there’s going to be a complete village overrun by it.”

Veenendaal said the USDA would help as much it can.

“I’m saying we can give you the help that allows us with the funds that we have and the ability and the people that we have,” he said.

Banner County commissioner Bob Post suggested that the counties involved should come together to request help on a federal level above and beyond what Nebraska sees.

Sanders said the commissioners are looking for help before the prairie dogs become a greater issue than they are today.

“I’m willing to take any help that we can get at this point,” he said, “because I feel like we’ve let Lodgepole down. We’re going to let other communities down. We can’t do this any longer. ... I don’t want to eradicate (prairie dogs). God put them here for a reason. I get it, but they’re out of control.

“If we don’t do something to start to get together today to figure out how to control it, we’re going to have people dying. I know plague moves in. It’s happened right here in this county. ... I don’t want to see that happen, and it darn sure could.”

