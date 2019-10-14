It’s pumpkin everything season, which means area event calendars are jam-packed with fall festivities and area attractions are undergoing autumn makeovers.

1. SCOTTSBLUFF: Hay Days at Riverside Discovery Center

Riverside Discovery Center, 1600 S. Beltline Hwy

Riverside Discover Center recently unveiled its new addition to the area’s fall fun. Hay Days is a seasonal play area featuring hundreds of hay bales used to shape a hay pyramid, maze and slide.

“Everything was designed with safety in mind,” zoo director Anthony Mason said.

There are also activities such as pumpkin checkers, giant Jenga and bowling.

“We’ve been looking for something that fills the void after we have to shut the splash pad down for the season,” Mason said.

Hay Days is included in regular zoo admission, which means it is free for members. Mason said that Hay Days will be open into November, depending on the weather.

Hay Days isn’t the only opportunity to get outside and enjoy the season — check out these other area attractions and upcoming events:

2. GURLEY: Franny’s Fruit Farm and Pumpkin Patch

11549 Rd. 46

Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.

Paint a pumpkin, ride a barrel train and get a tattoo at Franny’s Fruit Farm and Pumpkin Patch this month. Admission is $10, with children 2 and under getting in free.

The price of admission includes a free pumpkin to paint at Picasso Pumpkins, rides on the barrel train, a tattoo from the Tattoo Parlor, seven treasures in the corn maze treasure hunt, pedal carts, laser tag and blow up obstacle course, as well as access to the antique tractor barn and the haunted barn (which is only scary on odd numbered hours).

Franny’s also features a carriage house with food, a gift shop and restrooms.

3. LINGLE: Ellis Harvest Home

2927 US-26, Lingle, Wyoming

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 27

Pick out the perfect pumpkin or get lost in the corn maze at Ellis Harvest Home, located 2 miles west of Lingle on Highway 26, then south across the railroad tracks.

In addition to the pick-your-own pumpkin patch, Ellis Harvest Home features a yard with corn boxes to play in, a spider web to climb, a corn cannon and a tomato launcher to shoot and pedal tractors. There is also a concession stand packed with goodies such as hamburgers, apple nachos, popcorn and hot cocoa.

Admission is free for kids under 3 and $10 for visitors ages 4 and older.

4. SCOTTSBLUFF: 31st annual Spooktacular

Riverside Discovery Center, 1600 S. Beltline Hwy

Oct 18-20, Oct. 25-30 — 6:30-8 p.m.

The Riverside Discovery Center is putting on its 31st annual Spooktacular fundraiser, which will include a variety of different stations throughout the zoo with activities and games. At the end, attendees will receive a cup full of candy.

Admission for the Spooktacular is $8 per person, with children under 2 getting in for free. A separate, scary Area 51 haunted house can be visited for an additional $5 per person. Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes.

In addition to the regular Spooktacular activities, RDC will host a chupacabra-themed Spooktacular Dinner at 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, 26 and 30. A Mexican dinner will be served and diners will get an exclusive visit from the zoo’s education animals. Seating is limited — reservations are required and can be made by contacting 308-630-6236 or info@riversidediscoverycenter.org.

Tickets for the Spooktacular Dinner are $20 per adult, $15 per child or $60 for a family of four (two adults, two children). The price includes entry to the Spooktacular.

5. BAYARD: Music on the Trails

Chimney Rock Visitor Center

Oct. 19 — 3-6 p.m.

Enjoy live music and learn about history during Music on the Trails. The event at Chimney Rock will feature a presentation from Scotts Bluff National Monument volunteer Jerry Lucas called, “From Wagons to Wagons.”

The program centers around the Studebaker family, who is best known for their automobiles although they had a number of ventures before getting into cars.

Admission is free and there will be activities for children. The event will give people a chance to check out the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center before it closes in November for renovations. It is expected to open back up next spring.

6. SCOTTSBLUFF: Adams Family Pumpkin Patch: Flashlight Corn Maze Night

230710 Highland Rd.

Oct. 19 — 7-10 p.m.

Visitors to Adams Family Pumpkin Patch can explore the corn maze at night — as long as they bring a flashlight. Admission for children aged 5 and under is $5 and $10 for everyone else.

Admission includes popcorn and glow sticks for the first 50 people. Coffee, hot chocolate, soda, water, popcorn and cotton candy will be available to purchase. Attendees can hang out by the bonfire and are encouraged to bring marshmallows to roast.

Regular pumpkin patch hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

7. SCOTTSBLUFF: Midwest Theater: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (21+)

1707 Broadway

Oct. 19 — 8 p.m., Doors open at 7 p.m.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will return to the Midwest Theater and audience members are encouraged to dress their best. A costume contest will take place prior to the start of the show and prizes will be awarded.

Prop bags will be available to purchase and will include everything that’s needed to participate along with the movie. Bags are $7 each. Outside props will not be allowed.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old and IDs will be checked. For tickets, visit tickets.midwesttheater.com.

8. SCOTTSBLUFF: KidzExplore

Monument Mall, 2302 Frontage Rd.

Oct. 19 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This Star-Herald sponsored event promises a good time for kids and parents alike. Admission is free and more than 50 nonprofits and vendors will bring informative and interactive activities to attendees.

The first 100 children through the door get a free knapsack courtesy of Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shop and the second 100 get a free goodie bag courtesy of Monument Mall — make sure to go through the main doors next to Applebee's.

Reel Lux Cinema will also show a kid's movie at 3 p.m. Admission for the movie is $1.

9. BAYARD: The Pumpkin Patch at BEFarm

11249 Rd. 73

Oct. 19-20, 26-27 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy a day of fun during Saturdays and Sundays at the Patch. Choose from a variety of specialty pumpkins, gourds, squash and jack-o-lanterns and play in the farm yard. There are a ton of activities including a cane maze, snow fence maze, haybale maze, haybale slide, duck race, pumpkin bowling and a pumpkin sling slot.

Admission is free for children aged 2 and under, $5 for children ages 3-6 and $10 for ages 7 and up.

10. SCOTTSBLUFF: First United Methodist Church A-MAZE-ing Family Fun Festival

Panhandle COOP Parking lot

Oct. 20 — 1-4 p.m.

Have a good time and help out families in need by attending this family-friendly event featuring bounce houses, live music, mule-drawn wagon rides and the event’s signature hay maze.

The maze is designed annually by architect Russell Colby and consists of more than 100 large straw bales.

A chili tasting will begin around 2 p.m. Admission is a nonperishable food item that will be given to Potter’s Wheel Food Pantry.

11. ALLIANCE: Zombie Prom

Newberry Event Center, 402 Box Butte Ave.

Oct. 26 — 8-11 p.m.

This terrifying Halloween costume contest and party is only open to teens aged 14-18.

Admission is $10 plus a canned good or $15 and no canned good and includes free pop and zombie food. Attendees are encouraged to play DJ by downloading the Touch Tunes app and there will be live karaoke, games and a costume contest.

Chaperones will be in attendance. Teens who leave the dance will not be allowed back in.

12. SCOTTSBLUFF: The High Plains Mini-Con

Monument Mall, 2302 Frontage Rd.

Oct. 26 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Scottsbluff-based comic book creators, Ideal Comics, has partnered with Monument Mall to put on this mini-comic con event. It’ll feature panels, an interview with Ron Fortier, Cosplay 101, a cosplay contest and a comic drawing contest, among other things.

The comic drawing contest will begin at 11 a.m. Entrants will need to create a one- to three-panel comic telling a complete story. It can be action-packed, dramatic or funny and will be judged by content, layout and use of space as well as overall visual appeal. There will be prizes for the top three entries. Participants are encouraged to bring their own material if possible.

13. TORRINGTON: Afternoon at the Boo-seum

Homesteaders Museum — South Torrington Union Pacific Depot

Oct. 26 — 3-8 p.m.

Things are expected to get spooky at the Homesteaders Museum this month. During Afternoon at the Boo-seum, families can tour the haunted house and jump around in the bounce house. At 4 and 5 p.m., Room on the Broom will play in the baggage room and special treats will be available to purchase from Two Horse Concessions.

The Museum’s Terror Train Escape Room is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Oct. 24-28. Work against the clock to collect clues and solve the puzzles in order to stop the zombie virus from sweeping the nation. The escape room is free, but participants must make an appointment by calling 307-532-5612

14. SCOTTSBLUFF: Kids Halloween Party

Scotts Bluff Country Club, 5014 Ave. I

Oct. 31 — 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Meet up at the Scotts Bluff Country Club clubhouse at 4:30 p.m. for a hay rack ride and trick-or-treating around the neighborhood.

Street tacos and a kid-friendly buffet will be available in the clubhouse in addition to the regular menu. There will be games and prizes in the sunroom.

Please RSVP by contacting 308-632-8297 so they can ensure they’ve got enough trailers for trick-or-treating.

15. AREA TRICK OR TREATING — Oct. 31

Alliance:

3:30-5 p.m. in Downtown Alliance and in the 300-400 blocks of Box Butte.

Gering:

3-5 p.m. — Downtown Business Trick-or-Treat along 10th Street, additional stops will be set up by law enforcement and the Gering Fire Department in the Gering Civic Center east parking lot.

4-6 p.m. — Legacy of the Plains Museum

Hemingford:

4-5:30 p.m. at the Body Shop, includes a costume contest

Scottsbluff:

4-6 p.m. at Broadway businesses in downtown Scottsbluff

4-6 p.m. at 18th Street Plaza

6-8 p.m. WestWay Christian Church, 1701 W. 27th

Torrington:

5-6 p.m. — Safety Treat Night and Trunk or Treat, Main Street

Yoder:

5-6 p.m. — Yoder Community Building, 215 Main St.