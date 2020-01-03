As 2020 begins, Panhandle residents can look forward to various activities throughout the New Year.

From events that soar above the valley to summertime fairs and fun days, the public can be sure there will be events for the whole family. Whether it’s getting muddy in a match of mud volleyball at Oregon Trail Days, watching hot air balloons float over the valley during the U.S. National Balloon Competition and Old West Balloon Fest or telling Santa what’s on your Christmas list during a visit to Santa’s Village, 2020 will have plenty of activities for the community to enjoy.

Be sure to mark your calendars for these events and create memories with family, friends and the community.

1. Theatre West’s Voice in the Valley

Are you the next super star? Well, grab a microphone and showcase your talents as Theatre West’s 2020 performing arts season kicks off Jan. 10 with the Voice in the Valley. As they search for the best voice they’ve never heard, the event also serves as a fundraiser for Theatre West. Blind auditions are Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. Semifinalists will perform Jan. 17 and the winner will be announced during the finals on Jan. 18.

The event takes place at the Elks Club in Scottsbluff. The cost to audition is $10, if submitted before Monday, Jan. 6. The application fee is $15 to enter at the door on January 10 or 11.

2. Camp Clarke Days

Bridgeport’s annual Camp Clarke Days will take place May 28 through May 31 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy food vendors, a Camp Clarke play in the Bridgeport High School auditorium, bike and car show and the Camp Clarke parade. There will be games and crafts for all ages throughout the weekend. For more information and for vending information, contact the Prairie Winds Community Center at 308-262-1825.

3. Western Nebraska Pioneers Baseball

Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering will be the site for the Pioneers baseball team throughout the summer. Offering family fun at an affordable price, the Pioneers will defend the diamond for a third season as the season kicks off in May.

Don’t forgot about the fun community mini-games like the dizzy bat races, which are always a crowd pleaser. There’s a lot of fun waiting at the baseball diamond and the Pioneers need their community support as they face tough competition.

4. Bands on the Butte/Bricks

Bands on the Butte will return to Hemingford as the summer concert series kicks off on June 26. Alliance’s Bands on the Bricks will also return in July, taking place every Friday. The event is free and open to the public with live music played from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A beer garden and food vendors will be available every evening. For concert information and dates, visit boxbuttedevelopment.com.

5. Camp Clark Stampede and Rodeo

One of the oldest rodeos in Nebraska returns to the Morrill County fairgrounds in Bridgeport the first weekend in July. The Camp Clark Stampede and Rodeo features events for the whole family, including nightly fireworks displays. Tentatively scheduled for July 3 and July 4, the Camp Clark Stampede and Rodeo events include bareback bronc riding, bull riding, cowgirl’s barrel racing, cowgirl’s breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling and team roping. The event takes place at the Camp Clarke Stampede Grounds, located on Recreation Drive and Second Street in Bridgeport.

6. Fort Laramie “Old-Fashioned” Fourth of July celebration

Fort Laramie National Historic Site will be hosting its annual “Old-Fashioned” Fourth of July celebration. For many years, Fort Laramie NHS has been a traditional part of Independence Day activities in southeast Wyoming. As in years past, the day will be packed with events that offer something for everyone. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the day, ending at 5:30 p.m. For a list of scheduled events for the Fourth of July, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola or call 307-837-2221.

6. Oregon Trail Days

As the longest, continuous running celebration in Nebraska, Oregon Trail Days is packed with fun activities for the whole family. The annual event is planned for July 9 through July 12.

A kickoff BBQ and street dance begin the fun Thursday night. Friday, there are events all day long from the Don Childs Run, Kiddie Parade, Rod & Custom Car Show and a concert at Five Rocks. Saturday events include the Bicycle Hill Climb, OTD Parade, Chili Cookoff, Horseshoe Tournament, Mud Volleyball and Sand Scuffle.

7. Heritage Days

Come enjoy the summer sun and all the events at Heritage Days in Alliance July 14-19. This community-supported festival includes activities for the young and old alike. There is a carnival, food booths, sidewalk sales and many more activities during the highly celebrated event. The annual celebration gives citizens and visitors the chance to celebrate the City of Alliance’s heritage.

8. Celebrating 100 years at Camp Laramie Peak

Camp Laramie Peak near Wheatland, Wyoming, will celebrate 100 years of operation with its anniversary weekend on July 31-Aug. 2. The Long’s Peak Boy Scout Council is working to bring in special programs and hopes to include presentations from F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Camp Guernsey, Fort Laramie and a cavalry unit from Casper. For information, contact the Long’s Peak Council at 308-632-4179.

9. Scotts Bluff County Fair

Mug volleyball, tractor pulls and chore time relays bring the summer fun during the annual Scotts Bluff County Fair on July 25-Aug. 2. Scheduled for the last week in July, the Scotts Bluff County Fair will be full of events for 4-Hers and the community to enjoy.

As one of the most exciting weeks of the summer, the community is welcomed to enjoy the fair food, shopping, exhibits, 4-Hers showing their animals and evening entertainment all week. The 37th annual Rubber Check Race will return to the arena, which is one of the most unique relay races around.

10. Box Butte County Fair

Concerts, rubber check races, tractor and truck pull and kid’s night are just some of the nightly events the whole family can enjoy at the Box Butte County Fair on Aug. 1-Aug. 9.

The demolition derby brings drivers from around the Panhandle and nearby states into an arena for an evening of action-packed destruction as vehicles slam into each other in hopes of being the last driver with a running vehicle. The Box Butte County Fair Board announced Ned LeDoux as the 2020 Box Butte County Fair entertainment. LeDoux will be performing at the Box Butte County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 8. Hemingford is one of his stops on his Dance With Your Spurs On Tour. LeDoux is the son of the late Chris LeDoux.

11. Kimball County Fair & Rodeo — Cervi Championship Rodeo

A duckpin tournament, car show, beer and wine tasting and a BBQ competition are just some of the fun events planned for this year’s Kimball County Fair and Rodeo on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9. 4-H exhibits will be on display Friday, Aug. 7 and the PRCA Rodeo competition goes under the Saturday night lights Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. Sunday’s rodeo begins at 2 p.m. The Kimball County Fair and Rodeo takes place at the Kimball County Fairgrounds and the rodeo is hosted by Cervi Championship Rodeo.

12. U.S. National Balloon Competition and Old West Balloon Fest

For a second year, the Nebraska Panhandle and Mitchell Air Field will host the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Competition and Old West Balloon Fest. The week-long festivities will take place Aug. 11 through Aug. 16.

The public is encouraged to come out and support all the pilots as the nation’s top balloon competitors contend for an opportunity to represent the U.S. in the World Hot Air Balloon Championship. They will complete various tasks, which will be announced daily. Following the national competition, the annual Old West Balloon Fest takes flight from the Mitchell Air Field. The community is invited to meet the pilots during a Night Glow and before the flight.

13. High Plains Riot

Hot rods, motorcycles, rat rods and customs rumbles into the valley for the ninth annual High Plains Riot. Fabricators from across the country show off their builds at Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell for a weekend of cars and community.

A popular attraction is the burnout competition. As the smoke floats up into the air and the bits of rubber fly off the tires, the sounds of engines revving and burning tires leaves a lasting memory of the event.

Last year, the riot returned to Mitchell and featured events like camping, concerts, a swap meet, burnouts and a car show. The riot occurs either the second or third weekend in August.

14. Nebraska Huskers football

Go Big Red! Scott Frost and the Nebraska Huskers football team will take the field at Memorial Stadium for the first game of the 2020 football season Saturday, Sept. 5 against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Huskers are coming off a 5-7 season.

If you’re interested in other teams: The Wyoming Cowboys start their 2020 season Saturday, Sept. 5 against the Weber State Wildcats. The Colorado Buffaloes open their 2020 season also on Sept. 5 against the Colorado State Rams.

15. Monument Marathon

Run along the beautiful and historic Oregon Trail around the Scotts Bluff National Monument in the annual Monument Marathon, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. The Monument Marathon full marathoners will begin their journey at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center before connecting with the half and 5K runners.

With a 5K, half marathon and full marathon, there is a race for any style of runner. If running isn’t for you, find a spot along the route and cheer on the runners or volunteer to work at one of the aid stations, handing out water, Gatorade and energy packs.

17. Old West Weekend Parade and Field Competition

Find a spot along Broadway in Scottsbluff as high school, middle, and junior high marching band students perform their songs. Following the parade, schools will take the field at Scottsbluff High School to perform field routines. The 38th annual festival takes place in October.

18. Veteran’s Day Parade

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1681 in Gering sponsors the annual Veterans Day Parade on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The parade travels down East Overland in Scottsbluff and features various floats, bands and emergency personnel honoring our service members for their sacrifices.

The public is encouraged to show their support by lining up along East Overland before 11 a.m.

19. Christmas festival

Alliance invited the community to celebrate the 25th annual Christmas festival Nov. 28 through Dec. 5 at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. There will be trees, wreaths and centerpieces decorated for the holidays for sale during the silent auction. There will also be nightly performances from musicians and children’s dance groups. With the help from volunteers and businesses, the holiday decorations will serve as a fundraiser for the museum.

20. Santa’s Village

A holiday favorite, Santa’s Village allows children to come visit Santa, write Santa letters and roam through the village buildings. There are also various arts and crafts available. The Gering Merchants Association hosts Santa’s Village every year, which tentatively opens the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27-28, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

Watch for announcements of the annual holiday parades in Gering and Scottsbluff.