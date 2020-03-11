Thousands of trout released into Terry’s Lake and Riverside Pond

Two-thousand-four-hundred 10-inch trout were released into Terry’s Lake and Riverside Pond – 1,500 in Terry’s lake and 900 in Riverside Pond, Nebraska Game and Parks Rock Creek Fish Hatchery Fish Culturist Supervisor Clint Burrell said.

Burrell arrives at location a, attaches a large-diameter hose to a fish tank on the bed of a state truck, opens a valve, and, whoosh, the fish pour into the lake.

“It takes only a short time for thousands of fish to pass through the tube into the lake,” Burrell said. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and never tire of seeing the fish pass through the tube into the water.”

Each fish tank on the truck has “fresh flows,” he said. These flows keep the water aerated as I travel down the road; without this aeration, the fish would last only about 20 minutes.

Burrell travels mainly the Panhandle to stock fish.

“I go to many places across western Nebraska, even into South Dakota at times,” Burrell said. “We go from Lake Ogallala west, and stock around 120,000 fish annually.”

Trout are stocked in certain locations twice per year.

“We stock these bodies of water spring and fall, even sometimes in winter by releasing them under the ice” Burrell said. “It’s usually the same lakes with different ones here and there.”

Game and Parks use trout to stock bodies of water because “they’re angler friendly,” Burrell said. They’re easy to grow, easy to catch, big and make a nice pan-size fish.

Preparing trout to eat is easy.

“Cut the head off, gut it, roll it in tinfoil, put a little butter, salt and pepper on it, and grill for 4-5 minutes per side,” Burrell said. “The skin will come right off and bones pull away after cooking.”

Anglers can catch these trout immediately after being stocked.

“We stock legal-size trout,” Burrell said. Someone could catch one right after release, and it would be legal size – 10 inches.

“We put these fish in here as put-and-take fish; so, get a fishing license, and bring the kids fishing,” Burrell said. “We don’t stock fish to increase numbers, but for the public to enjoy in the age-old sport of fishing.”

Long before fish are stocked, they travel as eggs from the Trout Lodge in Washington.

“We get our fish as eggs from this facility,” Burrell said.

Once the eggs hatch, the fish grow about one-inch per month, so it takes about 9-12 months to grow a legal-size and stock-worthy trout.

A big challenge in fish hatcheries is disease.

“We battle disease, especially bacteria,” Burrell said. To combat this bacteria, we give the fish antibiotics through their feed.

Burrell loves his job.

“I love hauling fish and seeing the country,” he said.

Burrell’s advice to anglers who want to catch trout is to “use spinners or worms; either work great,” he said.

