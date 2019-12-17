Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman and members of the city council met in special session Tuesday to interview Ward IV residents that submitted letters of interest to represent their ward on the council. They include Jamey Balthazor, Parrish Abel and Craig Erdman.

The council seat opened up last month after the resignation of incumbent Phillip Holliday, who had just been re-elected to a second term on the council. Since then, he moved to Ward I in north Gering, making him ineligible to serve in his old district.

Balthazor, a lieutenant with the Nebraska State Patrol, has lived in several Nebraska communities before moving to Gering more than eight years ago.

While he was unable to attend Monday’s informal interview, Balthazor said in his letter of interest that well-thought-out change is not only good for a community, but also essential to its survival.

He added council members could expect him to base his decisions on the belief that government should work for the people, not the other way around.

He also stated that LB 840 economic development funds have to be wisely utilized and the city needs to be open-minded to whatever opportunities come up.

First to field questions from Kaufman was Parrish Abel. He’s an EMT/firefighter for the Scottsbluff Fire Department. He recently retired after 27 years of service with the Gering Volunteer Fire Department.

He told council members he wants to continue his years of service to the community. In a leadership capacity, he’s served on the board, and later as president of the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association and their 8,000 members.

“When the Gering council position came open, a colleague was on the phone,” Abel said. “He said I needed to run and fight for the citizens of Gering and give them what I did for the Firefighters Association. That’s why I decided to throw my hat in the ring. I want to help make this a great city for us and for future generations.”

Abel has also been active in numerous activities and positions through the Firefighters Association. He’s been a lifelong Gering resident with the exception of four years of service in the U.S. Marines.

Asked about the city’s critical issues, he said he sees a lot of empty buildings in the downtown area.

“Main Street used to be busy when I was growing up and there was a store in every storefront,” he said. “We’ve lost a lot of it but we need to get some of those small mom-and-pop stores back into Gering. We also need to find a way to keep our younger people here because they’re our future.”

When asked about his general feeling about living in Gering, Abel said it’s a great place to live. “I feel we have a town to be proud of,” he said. “Gering provides great services to its residents. We have everything we need here; it just needs some polish.”

Erdman, an insurance adjuster, is currently a member of the Gering Planning Commission and former member of the Scottsbluff City Council.

“We accomplished some good things when I was in Scottsbluff,” Erdman told council members. “I want to do the same here. It’s not about one person; it’s about all of us working together.”

Erdman learned his leadership and communication skills in school as a member of the FFA while in school in Bayard.

In addition to serving on the Gering Planning Commission, he’s heavily involved in his church and civic activities.

One of the biggest problems he sees is taxes and jobs, which go together. After graduation, kids often don’t return because there are no jobs. When they do return, it’s hard to make their lives work because of high taxes.

He said the city isn’t a job creator, but it can help facilitate those people who want to come here and bring jobs with them.

“We have a lot of good things in place to help the City of Gering, like our great schools,” Erdman said. “As parents, schools, access to parks and other neighborhood kids has been good for us. Gering has a lot to offer and I think we’re doing a good job telling the story. I’d like the challenge of continuing to help tell that story.”

Council members now have the task of selecting the best fit from three highly qualified candidates to join them. That name will be announced during a special council meeting at Gering City Hall at noon on Monday, Dec. 23.