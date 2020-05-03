We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

On Sunday, Panhandle Public Health District officials confirmed three new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County.

All three cases are men, one in his 50s and two in their 20s. They have been identified as close contacts of a previously positive case. The contact investigation is complete.

On Saturday, officials had announced two coronavirus cases in Scotts Bluff County and one new case Cheyenne County Saturday. The two cases in Scotts Bluff County were determined to have been community spread.

To date, 53 people have tested positive of the coronavirus in the Panhandle Public Health District and 37 people have been identified as recovered.