As Dave Brunz begins his daily rounds as a postal carrier in Scottsbluff, one delivery is often on his mind.

What will be his next move in an ongoing game of tic-tac-toe at the Mikoloyck house? And what was Annie Mikoloyck’s move since he was there yesterday?

Mikoloyck’s mom, Jessica, got the idea from social media, and Annie has been playing along with Brunz to help provide a distraction during the new coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to it every day,” Annie Mikoloyck said, laughing about how she looks forward to seeing Brunz’s daily moves. Jessica Mikoloyck said Brunz even stopped to post his move one day when he didn’t have any mail to deliver.

Brunz said he is moved by the response of the community to letter carriers like himself who are continuing to do a job they have always done.

“A lot of the community has shown a lot of support for frontline people, people that have to work,” Brunz said. “We’ve gotten some sidewalk chalk, obviously Jessica and her family have been playing tic-tac-toe with me, so a lot of appreciation from the community.”

Seeing the support of customers on his route provides a feeling of significance for Brunz and his fellow carriers.

“We know that we’re putting ourselves in the line of danger, but on the other hand, we’re just doing our job,” he said. “We need to make sure these people are getting their medication and whatever it is they’re waiting for in the mail, so we kind of put the other stuff aside.”

The U.S. Postal Service has done a good job of keeping carriers in the loop on the steps and precautions to take to prevent contracting COVID-19, Brunz said each carrier has personal protective equipment available to them as they go through their day. Procedures for items such as certified mail have changed due to social distancing, but the basics of the job remain much the same.

“When I’m out on my route every day, I really don’t think about it,” Brunz said. “The only thing I’m thinking about is going to my next house and getting the mail delivered and making sure everybody gets their stuff and nothing is changed for them. We have to keep in mind that these people are expecting this stuff, and whether we’re dealing with it a certain way or not, we’re going to get it to them.”

