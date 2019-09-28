Tickets are selling fast for the upcoming Octoberfest Revived.

“We’re running out,” said Ken Meyer, who is on the committee for the event.

Octoberfest is set for Oct. 19 at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds and Meyer said they sold out the last four years. He doesn’t expect this year to be any different.

Tickets are $15. Children will need a ticket if they want their own plate.

The event is meant to honor the Germans from Russia who immigrated to the valley in the late 1800s and the early 1900s.

According to The Encyclopedia of the Great Plains, which is published by the University of Nebraska, approximately 115,000 German Russians came to the U.S. to escape persecution in Russia and nearly 85% of them settled in the Great Plains region.

According to the 1910 census, there were over 13,000 German Russians living in Nebraska.

“We still have a lot of Germans from Russia in our area,” Meyer said, including himself.

Back in the day, the Germans from Russia used to hold huge weddings, sometimes lasting two or three days, he said. They’d include lots of food and even more dancing.

“That just kind of went away,” he said.

He wanted to bring back that kind of celebration, so he began planning one. The first Octoberfest Revived took place in 2015 and has been going strong since.

Traditional German dishes will be served at this year’s event, including homemade noodle soup, butterballs, cabbage burgers and Dina Kuchen.

“It’s a German coffee cake,” Meyers said. “They use different food on top — usually cherry or German blackberry or what they call ‘burnt sugar.’”

Meyers said they’ll be cooking for about 650 people.

“When people leave, we want them to say, ‘That’s just how grandma used to make it.'”

After dinner, Dutch hop group Bob Schmer and The River Boys will take the stage to kick off an evening of dancing.

“We have a great time,” Meyer said.

He said the event is successful in part because of the committee behind it and their passion for their heritage.

“In my political career ... I’ve sat on a lot of committees,” he said. “This is the best committee I’ve ever worked with.”

Proceeds of the event will be donated to Legacy of the Plains, which has a special exhibit dedicated to Germans from Russia.

Meyer said he hoped the event would inspire others to embrace their heritage and learn about their history.

“I hope someday, when we’re gone, someone else picks it up and runs with it. We’re proud of our heritage. It’s what makes our valley what it is.”

Tickets for Octoberfest Revived at $15 and can be purchased at the following places: Scotts Bluff County Fair office (Call 308-623-1828 or stop in during business hours), Platte Valley Bank, First State Bank, Riverside Plaza, Dean Kamerzall at JG Elliott Insurance