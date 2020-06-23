A drive-in concert featuring Garth Brooks has sold out at some locations, but tickets are still available in western Nebraska.

The concert is set to take place on June 27 at 300 drive-in theaters across North America. The show is one night only and will be screened at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in in Scottsbluff and the Sandhills Drive-in in Alliance.

The concert was filmed exclusively for this purpose and will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada. It was produced by Encore Live, an event production company.

Tickets went on sale Friday, June 19, and the Lincoln Journal-Star reported the show has sold out at the Lancaster Event Center.

The Sandhills and SkyView Drive-ins both confirmed that tickets are still available at their locations and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

“We’re at about 60 percent of capacity,” Billy Estes, executive director of the Midwest Theater, said. “We hope that will continue to grow. Tickets can be purchased right up until show time.”

Tickets are $100 and will admit one passenger car or truck with up to six people. They must be purchased through Ticketmaster, Estes said, so there will be no cash sales at the gate.

The gate will open at the Midwest Skyview Theater at 7:30 p.m. with the concert starting at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Estes said that COVID-19 has eliminated the possibility of community theaters hosting concerts in-house, but Encore Live is giving them the opportunity to host them outside.

“This Garth Brooks concert is the kick off to a series that Encore Live is presenting,” he said.

More concerts are expected to be held throughout the summer, he said. More information about performers and dates will be released in the following weeks.

Beyond a chance to continue engaging the community in the arts, proceeds from the shows will help support the Midwest.

“Without being able to present live concerts at the theater throughout the summer and early fall months, you’re out that revenue,” Estes said, adding that although there are several revenue sources, each is vital to the Midwest’s existence. “This helps with that.”

At the Sandhills Drive-In in Alliance, the gate will opens at 7:30 p.m., with the concert starting approximately at 9:15 p.m.