2019 U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship Top Ten winners were announced Saturday afternoon.
The top 10 balloonists were:
Rhett Heartsill (1), Texas, 9,968 points
Joe Heartsill (16), Texas, 9,537 points
Todd Isley (7), Iowa, 9,446
John Petrehn (3), Texas, 9,380
Brad Craig (17), Iowa, 9,142
Andrew Baird (5), Michigan, 9,142
Joe Zvada (4), Texas, 8,486
Nick Donner (21), Kentucky, 8,416
Paul Petrehn (8), New Mexico, 8,289
Scott Armstrong (15), Iowa, 8,013
For more results, visit watchmefly.net.