2019 U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship Top Ten winners were announced Saturday afternoon.

The top 10 balloonists were:

Rhett Heartsill (1), Texas, 9,968 points

Joe Heartsill (16), Texas, 9,537 points

Todd Isley (7), Iowa, 9,446

John Petrehn (3), Texas, 9,380

Brad Craig (17), Iowa, 9,142

Andrew Baird (5), Michigan, 9,142

Joe Zvada (4), Texas, 8,486

Nick Donner (21), Kentucky, 8,416

Paul Petrehn (8), New Mexico, 8,289

Scott Armstrong (15), Iowa, 8,013

For more results, visit watchmefly.net.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!