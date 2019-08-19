Torrington Community Hospital set to begin renovation project

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 21 as Torrington Community Hospital begins a major renovation project.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the north side of the hospital. Construction on the project will begin the next day.

“This project will replace our operating rooms to make them state-of the art, so we can provide the best surgical care to our community,” Chief Executive Officer Zach Miller said. “The project will add 13,000 square feet to the hospital and should take about a year to complete.”

Another part of the project will create a new entryway on the north side of the building, which will improve access to the hospital from the parking lot. A shelled space will also be built to allow for future growth.

“We’ve spent about three years planning for this project, looking at our community needs and what our surgeons would like,” Miller said. “Our plan is to get all the site work and the main superstructure completed before it gets too cold, so crews can work inside during the winter.”

The upcoming expansion is just the latest of several at the hospital. Over the past 10 years, they’ve opened a new physical therapy and rehabilitation clinic, renovated the labor and delivery unit and upgraded the medical/surgical patient rooms.

Torrington Community Hospital works closely with its hospital advisory board to address what the community wants and needs in the way of health care.

“The feedback I’ve heard the most from people is what a great investment this is for our community,” Miller said. “Through our corporation we have access to state-of-the-art care protocols and all the knowledge of academic medical centers. But we still provide that small, hometown feel in medical care because we’re treating our neighbors.”

Financing for the $13 million project will come from Banner Health, corporate parent of Torrington Community Hospital. The Phoenix-based nonprofit healthcare system operates 28 hospitals in six states around the west.

“We’re fortunate to have regional and corporate leaders that understand rural health care and the unique challenges rural communities face,” Miller said.