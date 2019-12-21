TORRINGTON — Alan and Kim Jones sometimes peek out the window at night, watching the parade of cars pass in front of their home at 211 Lupine Drive, the drivers and passengers peering back at them.

They probably never notice Alan and Kim, though. They’re too busy staring at the more than 43,000 lights adorning the Jones’ house and yard.

As passersby put their cars in park, they fiddle with their radio dials looking for 87.9 FM. Once they’re tuned in, it becomes more than just lights — it’s an entire production.

It began 12 years ago, when a trip to Casper, Wyoming to visit family led the Joneses to a home that had been all decked out for Christmas. The lights on the house were programmed to go along with the music playing on an FM radio station set up by the homeowner.

Alan wanted to know how they did it, so he got up the next morning and knocked on the door.

“The guy answered and I actually knew him — we had gone to school together,” Alan said.

The former classmate showed Alan how everything worked, and though he was interested, he was hesitant.

“It’s kind of expensive to get started,” he said.

Across the street his neighbor, Dorothy Yorges, was losing her battle with ALS, commonly called Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“We decided if she was going to get to see the lights, we were going to have to get it done,” Alan said. “So we pulled the trigger. We wanted to make sure she got to see it.”

The display began in an effort to fill the heart of another with Christmas spirit, and it has continued for the same reason.

“I credit my wife with saying this, 100 percent: ‘We do it as our gift to everybody else,’” Alan said.

As people pull up in front of their home, the couple often venture out with candy canes for their visitors.

Adults will often only ask for candy canes for children in the car, but Alan said everyone gets one.

“I don’t care how old you are, when you come to my house, everybody is a kid for a little while,” Alan said.

Hanging 43,000 lights is a labor of love. Every year during the first week of November, Alan and Kim take vacation time.

“We spend the whole week hanging lights and running extension cords,” Alan said. He estimates that he has five miles of extension cords.

When it comes time to design the way the lights blink, Alan ends up in front of a computer for hours.

“I sit down at the computer and put headphones on and figure out what music I want,” Alan said. “Then I start telling the lights what I want them to do.”

It takes about three hours to sequence a minute of music.

“For a three minute song, I’ve probably got nine or ten hours on the computer,” he said.

Since he began his display 12 years ago, he’s programmed more than 30 songs. Each year, he adds new songs and reuses old ones.

The playlist changes every night — one song may repeat from one night to the next, but the rest will be different, he said.

As they’ve built up their collection of lights, he’s began reprogramming old songs to incorporate newer features, like the “mega tree” the couple built, which has 103 strands of lights on it.

“We also have the Pixel Tree, which, believe it or not, you can make four million different colors,” Alan said.

Everything blinks and twinkles except for one piece of the display.

“Our nativity set stays on solid,” Alan said. adding that it represents their faith. “We think, out of everything that goes on in the world, that is the one solid thing in our life. It’s left on solid for that reason.”

People begin approaching the couple about the lights at the end of September.

“Sometimes people come up to me and I have no idea who they are, but they want to know if I’ve got the lights up,” he said.

People often offer to help pay the electric bill but Alan doesn’t want their money and honestly, he doesn’t need it — his electric bill goes up by less than $50 from Thanksgiving to New Years Eve.

He explained that since the lights are LED and are rarely ever illuminated at the same time for more than a second or two, they don’t use a lot of energy.

Even if they did, Alan and Kim would probably continue their display.

“I’ve heard stories upon stories that make me do it again,” Alan said.

One year, a wife and her dying husband began visiting the house. The wife told Alan they came because it brightened their day.

A couple of weeks later, Alan was once again handing out candy canes when he spotted the wife. She asked him if he remembered her — of course he did. She told him her husband passed away.

“She said, ‘Now, I’m coming here to heal,’” Alan said.

Another memory that sticks out for him is that of a woman who came by every night to watch the lights. He went outside to give her a candy cane and at first she refused, saying he’d given her one the night before.

“I went to give her another one and she said, ‘I want you to know, I don’t have any family — this is my Christmas,’” Alan said. “How do you say, ‘I’m not going to do this again,’ after hearing something like that?”