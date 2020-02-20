Torrington creators of natural skin care products among Girls Day Out vendors

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — When Garet Johnson and Cris Andres Martinez began looking at skin care products available in today’s market, they saw a need for natural products and products with environmentally friendly packaging, so they chose to do something about it.

The Mud Face Get Pretty Dirty line of pro biotic skin-care products was created, and future plans include such things as toothpaste and cleaning products, all in biodegradable packaging and with natural ingredients coming out of their home-based business in Torrington, Wyoming.

Mud Face Get Pretty Dirty will be one of more than 60 vendors at the Star-Herald Girls’ Day Out event at the Gering Civic Center Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The first 150 through the door will receive goody bags courtesy of Elite Physical Therapy and Wellness.

“Everything that we do, we grow ourselves, we manufacture ourselves and we put into biodegradable containers so we can lessen our environmental impact,” Johnson said. “What we’re really trying to do is come up with concepts for people to have options to be zero-waste.”

Johnson grew up as a “ranch kid” near Torrington, and Andres Martinez grew up in Columbia before coming to the United States and eventually landing a spot at MIT. They said their experience outside the skin care industry enabled them to have a different perspective from the norm for the industry.

Andres Martinez said Mud Face began looking at natural products as a way of helping people protect their skin, which is actually the largest organ of the human body. The chemical composition of skin care products can impact your skin’s health in negative ways if it removes too much of your body’s naturally-produced defense mechanisms.

“(Your skin) is an organ that’s constantly digesting its environment, so whatever you put on your skin is actually getting inside of you,” Andres Martinez said. “Most of the chemicals you find, products you buy at the grocery store or any convenience store, they’re packed with lots of synthetic compounds that your body doesn’t know how to break down, because most of them are a by-product of petroleum-bases and complex chemicals that you cannot even pronounce. ... Our whole idea behind this is, if you can’t even pronounce the chemicals and the ingredients you find in your skin care product, why would you put it on your skin in the first place?”

The packaging for Mud Face is all produced in Minnesota and made up of cardboard and paper that is biodegradable when thrown out. The next step beyond even that is to essentially grow their own natural packaging containers out of bacteria or fungus.

Star-Herald Marketing Director Connie Ernest said events such as Girls Day Out are important for the many home-based providers as well as traditional storefront businesses.

“It’s nice for them to have a place where they can show their wares,” Ernest said. “Sometimes, people don’t know about something like Mud Face Get Pretty Dirty. Who knew? I ran into them at the Farmer’s Market, and it sounded cool. Any of those home-based businesses that maybe people don’t know, and don’t know how to get a hold of them, this is a good time to reach out.”

For Andres Martinez and Johnson, their goal is not only to sell product to further establish their business, but to educate the public through their products and Girls’ Day Out provides that opportunity to educate.

“The whole thing has been to educate people around here, and also to make people question what they consume, because ultimately this has been, for me, something that motivates me every day,” Andres Martinez said, “Be the change you want to see in the world. You can’t just hope for it. If you don’t have options, create your own options. If you are waiting for a miracle and it doesn’t come, become your own miracle.”

For more information on Mud Face Get Pretty Dirty, visit with them at Girls’ Day Out or go to getprettydirty.com.