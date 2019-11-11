Goshen County Economic Development is asking residents to respond to a survey about the county’s business needs.

Earlier this year, Torrington was one of hundreds of towns across the country to lose its Shopko store after the company filed for bankruptcy in January.

“Lisa (Miller) and I were just chatting about the Shopko closure and we were talking about how it impacts our community,” Sandy Hoehn, community development director, said. “Losing any business is a blow to Goshen County.”

Losing Shopko was a particularly hard hit because the store offered such a variety of products, Goshen County Economic Development CEO Lisa Miller said.

“They were a one stop shop for different income levels.”

In an effort to ensure residents are still able to get what they need locally, the staff at the economic development office put together a survey to get a better idea of what the people of Goshen County are looking for on their shopping trips.

“The whole idea is to help businesses understand what kinds of things they may want to add to their inventory,” Miller said.

The survey is open until the end of November and asks questions about shopping preferences, what customers typically purchased from Shopko, what brands people are missing most and what items they would like to see in local stores, including groceries.

“Once we have feedback, we’ll be able to pass that along to our local stores and let them know how they can fill the gap that Shopko left,” Hoehn said.

She said the data will likely be made available to businesses in January.

Anyone in Goshen County is encouraged to take the survey, whether they are shoppers or business owners.

“You can get national statistics, but they can’t tell you what your residents really want and need,” Miller said.

The survey can be found on www.goshenwyo.com. Hard copies can be filled out at the Goshen County Economic Development Office, 110 W 22nd Ave.