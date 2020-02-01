Torrington garage plans ribbon cutting ceremony

TORRINGTON — Lee Keller was laying in a hospital bed, recovering from a brush with death when he decided to start a business.

Two years ago, when Lee was 23, a drunk driver slammed into the back of his pickup causing a broken back and a bulged disc in his neck. He was allowed to get out of bed to walk a mile a day, but for the most part his life consisted of laying around watching TV shows about garages that restore cars.

“I wasn’t doing anything for a year,” Lee, who is a veteran of the Marine Corps, said. “That’s when I decided I wanted to open up my own garage.”

Lee told his parents, Kerry and Lori, and the family decided to go for it. At the time, they were living in South Carolina. Kerry, a navy veteran, is from Goshen County, but had been away for awhile.

“I’ve been gone for 30 years,” Kerry said. “Coming back here was Lee’s idea, because there’s nobody here.”

Kerry had always told Lori that wanted to retire in Wyoming, and Lee wanted to be in a community where his business filled a need. Torrington would be perfect.

They found a building for sale at 4188 US Highway 26-85 and went all in, fully remodeling the front end to open it up and make it more customer friendly. The walls are green, which is Lee’s favorite color.

“Richard Rawlings is his hero,” Lori said, referring to the star of Discovery’s Garage Rehab. “He’s always liked the color green, and then he found out it’s Richard Roland’s favorite too.”

Lee said he’s learned a lot from watching Rawlings on TV, including the importance of marketing.

“Watching that taught me a lot about how to brand yourself and not be like anybody else,” Lee said. “You’ve got to be different.”

That explains the business’ name and logo.

“A lot of businesses are named after someone or in Wyoming, everything is about the Cowboys,” Kerry said. “We didn’t want to do that.”

One evening, Lee and Kerry were watching the 1984 hit Gremlins and discussing possible names for the business. Then it hit them Gremlin Garage and Blasting.

Copyright laws meant that a Gremlin would need to look different than the Furby-like depiction in the movie, so they started brainstorming. Both men are fans of hot rods and classic cars — or really, cars in general — and took some inspiration from Rat Fink, a character by artist Ed “Big Daddy” Roth.

“My buddy from the Navy, who is an artist, took the gremlin idea and a hot rod and made the logo for us,” Kerry said.

Kerry’s pickup truck recently started sporting the logo and he’s already gotten compliments.

“An older lady rolled down her window the other day and said, ‘Oh, I love your truck,’” laughed Kerry.

As the pieces of their dream have fallen into place, the family has already been flooded with various projects. In addition to the typical work that most full-service garages offer, like oil changes or new tires, the business also offers sandblasting. The sandblasting portion of the business wasn’t expected to come alive until spring, but there was such a demand that Lee decided to purchase the equipment sooner.

“There were so many people asking about it,” Kerry said. “He just ordered a cabinet so he could blast small stuff too, like intake manifolds”

The men will fix just about anything, from cars to farm equipment although they have a passion for aftermarket work.

“I’ll work on anything, I’m a heavy equipment mechanic by trade,” Kerry said. “Ultimately, we’d like to do aftermarket work and the sandblasting, but we’re here for whatever people need.”

Except body work and paint jobs.

“We’re not a body shop,” Kerry said, but they’re working to create relationships with area body shop owners so they can send customers in the right direction.

They’ll offer a variety of aftermarket parts and accessories.

“I can get stuff from any of these,” Lee said, laying out several catalogs on the counter. “Most stuff is here in a week, sometimes it’s here sooner.”

Lori said it’s important to her that part of the selection caters specifically to women.

“I want them to feel comfortable here, and I want to have something here for them,” she said, adding that she would love to hear suggestions from potential customers about what they’d like to see at the shop.

As the men spend time in the garage tinkering, blasting and fixing, Lori has been busy working with Goshen County Economic Development to plan a ribbon cutting for the business. It is set to take place from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Although the ribbon hasn’t been cut, the doors to the business are open from 8-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and they’re happy to take one new projects. They can be reached on Facebook at Gremlin Garage and Blasting or by calling 307-575-0858.