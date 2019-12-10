TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Area residents will share their talents during an upcoming fiesta in Torrington.

The annual Guadalupe Fiesta, sponsored by the Guadalupe Society of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, is set to take place in Torrington on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The fiesta’s featured artists are Rosie Cobos and Leo Casteneda, both of Scottsbluff, who will serve as cantors during mass and will provide entertainment during the fiesta.

The Los Guadalupanos Folkloric Dancers from Scottsbluff will also perform.

The celebration is a longstanding tradition in the Torrington community, Anne Gardetto, a volunteer with the Guadalupe Society, said.

“Each December, Roman Catholic churches across America celebrate the feast day mass,” she said.

The celebration will begin with Las Mananitas on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 605 East 22nd Ave. Rich Reyes, of Torrington, will serve as the cantor for Las Mananitas.

Following the service, there will be a Mexican breakfast at St. Rose Social Hall.

On Thursday evening, a feast day mass service in veneration of Our Lady Guadalupe will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Saint Rose Church with Father Ray Moss and Father Andrew Duncan concelebrating.

There will be an adult and children’s procession as well as a performance by the Children’s Aztec Dance Group.

The fiesta and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. immediately following Mass at St. Rose Social Hall.

A traditional Mexican dinner will be served. There will be giveaways including ham, fruit baskets and book baskets for children. Additionally, there will also be a raffle for a Kindle.

Gardetto said the event is one of many ways the Society is involved in the community.

“The Guadalupe Society is considered a social justice ministry to unite people in spiritual devotion to our Lady of Guadalupe,” Gardetto said. “The society provides social, spiritual and emotional support to the Catholic community and the community at large. The fiesta is an example of that.”

Gardetto said the event takes a lot of planning, but members of the society look forward to it.

“This has been a wonderful cultural religious event in Torrington for many years,” she said. “Each year, the Guadalupe Society tries to make it even more special.”

There is no cost to attend either service or the fiesta and the community is encouraged to take part.

For more information, call 307-532-2124 or 307-532-5966.

