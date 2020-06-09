Torrington man agrees to plea in shooting

A Torrington man has pleaded to charges in connection with a Dec. 13, 2019, shooting.

Jaeden Trey Redder, who was charged with felony aggravated assault and battery in the Dec. 13, 2019, shooting of a Torrington man, Austin Peters, has worked out a plea deal with the prosecuting attorney.

Peters had been shot in the stomach. According to an affidavit filed in court, two witnesses told police they saw Redder put a Glock 19 to Peters head while he was seated. Both witnesses said they saw Peters grab the gun and pull it toward his stomach and the gun went off.

After the shooting, the two witnesses went with Redder, drove to the country and threw out the gun. The witnesses took officers to the location where the gun was tossed out and it was found.

Redder will plead guilty to two lesser charges. On Tuesday, June 2, he pleaded guilty in Eighth Judicial Court before Judge Patrick Korell to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangering.

Redder will avoid incarceration due to the Wyoming first offender statute, which allows first offenders to receive probation instead of prison time. If Redder successfully completes his probation, his charges will be dismissed. If Redder violates the probation, he could be imprisoned.

A sentencing hearing will be held in 60 days.