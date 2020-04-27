A Torrington man has been charged with child abuse in an April 11 incident.

Juan Gutierrez, 29, is charged with felony child abuse.

He is charged with the intent to, or recklessly inflict physical injury to a child. He allegedly slapped and punched a 15-year-old female causing bruising and abrasions. If he is found guilty Gutierrez could be imprisoned for 10 years, or pay $10,000 fine or both.

He has been released on a $1,000 bond. Part of his bond agreement is he is to have no contact with the victim, remain in Goshen County and submit to a drug/alcohol test upon request.