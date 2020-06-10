A 53-year-old Torrington man accused in an October 2019 home invasion has completed a mental health evaluation at the Wyoming State Hospital and has been deemed mentally fit to proceed with his court case in Eighth Judicial District Court.

Mack James Downey has been charged with three felony counts: aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and battery,and unlawful entry into structure/premises.

According to court documents, on the early morning hours of Oct. 8, 2019, deputies with the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home invasion in progress. David and Gayle Johnson told deputies the couple had fought off a person who had broken into their home.

They told the deputies that they were sleeping and heard a loud noise of shattering glass. Gayle Johnson said her husband went down to investigate. She heard yelling and went down to see what was going on. Gayle saw her husband and another man fighting, so she immediately called 911. Johnson then noticed the intruder with the garden hoe she kept near the doorway for when she went to water. The intruder dropped the hoe and she picked it up, noticing her husband was bleeding profusely from the head.

She tried to push the man down with the hoe as her husband was fighting with him. David told police he saw an antique hammer he had on a cabinet and grabbed it, hitting the intruder with it. The woman told deputies she asked the intruder his name and he replied, allegedly saying “Matt or Mack Downey.” He then left. The woman was able to provide police with a license plate and reported she did not know the man.

Officers tracked the license plate down to its owner, Mack Downey, and went to his residence in Hawk Springs, and arrested him. The Johnsons were asked to come in for a photo lineup, and they both chose Downey as the intruder.

Downey’s defense attorney Denny Harts, from Douglas, had requested that his mental state be evaluated, and Downey was sent in January to the Wyoming State Hospital. Downey has recently returned from there and is incarcerated at the Goshen County Detention Center. No bail is offered at this time.

A trial date has not been set yet.