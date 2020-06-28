A Torrington man convicted in the murder of a Fort Laramie man has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Jamie Snyder, 28, had been found guilty of first-degree murder in February of the May, 24, 2018, stabbing death of Wade Erschabek, 32, of Fort Laramie, Snyder was sentenced on June 2, according to documents filed June 23 in Eighth Judicial District Court in Torrington.

During the February trial, the Jury only deliberated one hour, after testimony and closing arguments.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Patrick Korell told Snyder he was to serve “a life incarceration according to law.”

Snyder, who complained about his defense attorney Jonathan Foreman, was represented by attorney David MacDonald during the sentencing hearing.