A Torrington man convicted in the murder of a Fort Laramie man has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Jamie Snyder, 28, had been found guilty of first-degree murder in February of the May, 24, 2018, stabbing death of Wade Erschabek, 32, of Fort Laramie, Snyder was sentenced on June 2, according to documents filed June 23 in Eighth Judicial District Court in Torrington.
During the February trial, the Jury only deliberated one hour, after testimony and closing arguments.
Eighth Judicial District Judge Patrick Korell told Snyder he was to serve “a life incarceration according to law.”
Snyder, who complained about his defense attorney Jonathan Foreman, was represented by attorney David MacDonald during the sentencing hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.