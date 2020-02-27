TORRINGTON — A Torrington man pleaded not guilty to charges in a Dec. 13, 2019, shooting of a 19 year-old man during a hearing earlier this month.

Jaedan Trey Redder, 18, will stand trial in a Goshen County District Court on a felony count of aggravated battery. The trial is currently scheduled to be held on June 29. He is being represented by attorney Christopher Humphrey.

The charge stems from Redder being accused of shooting a Torrington man, Austin Peters, in the stomach, causing bodily harm.

According to Goshen County Sheriff’s report, an officer stopped a speeding vehicle. The driver told the officer they were on their way to the emergency room to get assistance for a gunshot wound.

According to an affidavit filed Goshen County court, two witnesses told authorities they allegedly saw Redder put a Glock 19 to Peters’ head while he was seated. Both witnesses said they saw Peters grab the gun and pull it toward his stomach and the gun discharged.

After the shooting, two witnesses went with Redder and drove to the country to throw out the gun. The witnesses took officers to the location where the gun was tossed out and authorities recovered it.

Redder’s bond was originally set at $25,000 cash or surety, but was reduced during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 8, His bond was reduced to 10 percent of $10,000, or $1,000.

As of Feb. 27, Redder remained incarcerated at the Goshen County Detention Center.

If Redder is convicted of aggravated battery, he could face up to a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a $10,000 fine.