TORRINGTON — A Torrington man accused of shooting a Scottsbluff woman appeared in court Wednesday on charges.

Terry Anderson, 68, is charged with two felony counts, aggravated assault and battery and second-degree murder, in connection with a Jan. 24 shooting that resulted in the death of Deedra Strauch in south Torrington. He appeared in the 8th Judicial Circuit Court with Judge Nathaniel Hibben residing.

Strauch had been transported to a Scottsbluff hospital after the shooting. She died on Jan. 26.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Deputy Edwin Ochoa, lead investigator, of the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office testified that in a statement taken by Undersheriff Doug Patrick Anderson told authorities that he and Strauch had been in an altercation. Ochoa said as Anderson said Strauch had hit him with a broom, knocking him down and causing the gun to be knocked over. He claims the gun accidentally discharged.

As lead investigator, Ochoa testified that oversaw photographing and taking all items into evidence.

“When I arrived, the ambulance was pulling away,” he said. “As I went in, Sheriff (Korey) Fleenor and Undersheriff Patrick were talking with Mr. Anderson.”

He described seeing a big blood puddle, a broom, a gun on the floor and a black jacket as he went into the kitchen to photograph items.

According to Ochoa, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff told him during the autopsy that there was a contact wound, meaning the barrel of the gun would have been placed against the woman’s flesh when it had been fired.

Ochoa also testified that there is evidence Anderson had been threatening Strauch prior to the shooting and they had been arguing a lot.

Anderson is being defended by attorney Joe Bustos of Cheyenne.

After hearing testimony from Ochoa about that evening, he argued to the court that he failed to see the probable cause for this case to go any further. Seeing that deputies with the sheriff’s department did not arrest Anderson that night, he thought that Anderson’s statement that it was an accident is what really occurred. He also argued the government had a long way to go to prove it was a murder.

Hibbens found there was probable cause for the case to go to trial and he bound the case over to district court.

Bustos did ask for cash or surety for a percentage of the bond to be changed. Hibben did agree to cash or surety for the $100,000 bond that is in place now.

A jury trial will be the next step in this case.

Jeremiah Sandburg, Goshen County deputy attorney, represented the state.