Two Torrington men are charged with several felony and misdemeanor counts after alleged actions in March and April.

Tyler Michael Rodriguez, 21, and John Gifford Smith, 21, are charged with entering a residence and assaulting a man The incident occurred on March 8, when Smith went to the door of a residence, knocked and when the door was opened Rodriguez allegedly pushed his way in, assaulting Sean Feagler. Rodriguez is accused of punching Feagler in the face and causing injuries.

Rodriguez is charged with a felony of unlawful entry into an occupied residence, which if found guilty is punishable by a $10,000 fine and/or 10 years incarceration. He is alco charged with disturbing the peace, possession of controlled substance, failure to appear and interference with a police officer, all misdemeanors. His bail is set at $15,500 and he remains in custody.

Smith is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and another count of taking a controlled substance into a jail/penal institution. Maximum punishment if he is found guilty is $10,000 an/or 10 years imprisonment. Smith was released on bail which was set at $400.

Then on April 4, Smith was arrested and charged for taking a controlled substance into the jail. Punishment for this incident if found guilty is $3,000 and/or three years incarceration.

The arraignment date in Goshen County District Court is set at May 18 at 1:30 p.m.