TORRINGTON — Torrington City Mayor Randy Adams named Matt Johnson as the city’s new chief of police Tuesday.

Johnson, who is currently a District 1 sergeant with the Fort Collins, Colorado, Police Department, will start his duties on June 15. Adams said his appointment will become effective with the city council’s approval at the Tuesday evening meeting.

Adams said they had seven applicants for the position to fill the vacancy of former Police Chief Tim Hurd, who left on Jan. 7.

“Johnson, himself came to us as he has relatives in the area,” Adams said. “He happened to be here, and he heard we had an opening and called, wanted to know if he could visit. He came over and (former police chief) Billy Janes joined us while we visited with him for over an hour. We got a good impression for him to be police chief. And, things developed from there.”

Johnson comes highly recommended with 19 years of experience in various levels of law enforcement.

In addition to his duties as District 1 sergeant, he has experience as a school resource officer, and as a special agent criminal investigator in the Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. He has served four years on the Fort Collins Police Department swat team and is the department’s current Hazmat instructor. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and holds an instructor’s position at Regis University where he teaches on-line courses. Johnson also has FBI training endorsements, is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. Johnson has earned two Medals of Valor for his services while at the Fort Collins Police Department.

“I think the most important thing he will bring to our force is the combination of experience and training. He has a vast wealth of experience in a lot of areas,” Adams said. “He has a master’s degree in administration, all sort of credentials and a part-time instructor. He has taken advantage of opportunities and used them to his advantage as a police officer. He has wanted to be a police chief for a long time and has put himself in a good position to get that.”

Interim Chief Mike Matthews will remain in his former position as assistant chief of police. Matthews could have been chief of police and would have done a great job, Adams said.

“But Johnson dropped in our lap and we have to take advantage of his experience,” he said. “Matthews and the whole police force will be able to learn from his experiences. The whole city council and whole executive staff are impressed with Matt Johnson.”

Johnson and Matthews have been working together on a grant to provide PPE protective equipment specific to use by the Torrington Police Department officers. That application has been submitted and the department is awaiting the grant award.

“We are looking forward for his arrival on June 15,” Adams said. “He is right now in the process of selling his house and he has put money down on a house here. He needs to wrap up in fort Collins. And, we are not sure with the quarantine if they will make him stay two weeks in quarantine after he gets here. But we have that all covered just in case he fits all the requirements.”

“The Johnson family is very excited to be joining the community of Torrington and I can’t wait to start in the new position,” Johnson said.

Johnson and his wife, Stacy, have three children; a daughter who is currently a junior at the University of Wyoming, a daughter who is a graduating senior and who will attend the Western Nebraska Community College nursing program in Scottsbluff, in the fall and a son who will enroll with the senior class next fall at Torrington High School.