Torrington Police identify suspect in shooting

Torrington Police have identified a suspect in a Dec. 13 shooting of a 19-year old man.

Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Jaedan Redder on a charge of aggravated battery, according to Torrington Police Chief Tim Hurd. Hurd said police are currently attempting to locate the man and anyone with knowledge of his location is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department 307-532-7001.

Redder is described is described as a white male, 18 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the word “Dodie” on his right cheek.

Redder has been identified as a suspect in the shooting of Austin Peters, 19. Peters had been shot at his home and police began investigating at about 2:56 a.m. Friday after receiving a report that a gunshot victim had been taken to Torrington Community Hospital for treatment. The man is expected to recover from his injuries.