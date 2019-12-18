Torrington Police identify suspect in shooting

Torrington Police have identified a suspect in a Dec. 13 shooting of a 19-year old man.
Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Jaedan Redder on a charge of aggravated battery, according to Torrington Police Chief Tim Hurd. Hurd said police are currently attempting to locate the man and anyone with knowledge of his location is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department 307-532-7001.
Redder is described is described as a white male, 18 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the word “Dodie” on his right cheek.
Redder has been identified as a suspect in the shooting of Austin Peters, 19. Peters had been shot at his home and police began investigating at about 2:56 a.m. Friday after receiving a report that a gunshot victim had been taken to Torrington Community Hospital for treatment. The man is expected to recover from his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.