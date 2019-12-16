Torrington Police are investigating a shooting in which a 19-year-old man suffered injuries.
The man, who has not yet been identified, had been shot in the abdomen at a residence in Torrington on the morning of Friday, Dec. 13, according to information released by Torrington Police Chief Tim Hurd.
The investigation began as police received a report at about 2:56 a.m. Friday that a gunshot victim had been taken to Torrington Community Hospital for treatment. The man is expected to recover from his injuries.
Hurd said police have served several search warrants in the investigation and “have recovered a substantial amount of evidence. The information gathered at this time indicates that the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was not a random act," he said.
The investigation is ongoing. The Star-Herald will update this developing story as additional details are released.
