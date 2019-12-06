Torrington third graders perform for the holidays

Nearly 100 third graders from Trail Elementary in Torrington participated in the Christmas musical, “The Reindeer Whisperer,” Thursday evening before a packed house at Torrington High School.

Musical Director Hilary Gore worked with the third graders the past couple months perfecting the songs, choreography and speaking parts with the students that also gave life learning lessons that was exhibited during the musical.

The musical was about Santa’s elves who misheard Santa talking on the phone about sending his reindeer to Wyoming. The elves were visiting about the conversation, when the worry was that he was sending them there to retire. The reindeer overheard it and were very upset.

The elves were trying to get the reindeer to fly and now they wouldn’t. So, Santa and Mrs. Claus, decided to call the “Reindeer Whisperer” to see what was wrong. The “Whisperer” found out the reindeer feelings were really hurt about what had been discussed, but the truth came out that Santa was only sending them there for a vacation. Then came the song “Words Can Hurt,” sending a lesson of think before you speak.