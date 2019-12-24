“I’m continuing a tradition,” Cindy Wright said recently as she stood in the Torrington High School woodshop carefully sanding the blade of a wooden ice skate.

Crafting ornaments is a tradition that began with her father-in-law, Gail Wright. He taught vocational agriculture at Laramie High School and when he retired he began spending more time woodworking.

Gail bought a lathe, a woodworking tool, and began to make things. His daughter, Sandy, collected thimbles so he started with those.

“He was always making thimbles,” Cindy said. “I think he made them out of every kind of wood. Once, he made one out of some antlers.”

Eventually, Gail decided to try his hand at some holiday crafts. That decision began a tradition that has spanned nearly 30 years.

He set out to make Christmas ornaments for his children and grandchildren. The first year, there were seven.

In the beginning, Gail’s ornaments were fairly simple — one or two color geometric designs.

Usually they were wood, but in some cases, he used other materials, Cindy said as she sat next to a table with all the ornaments spread out.

She pointed to one made of rope, then to another.

“Do you know what that is?” she asked, pointing to a third. “It’s a cover for one of those ceiling lights.”

Sure enough, upon closer inspection, Gail had cut triangles from a frosted fluorescent light cover. He covered them in glitter, so they would shimmer the way an icicle does in the sunlight.

As the years passed and the family grew, the designs became increasingly intricate. He’d spend more time at the lathe, carefully shaping the ornaments that would someday adorn a Christmas tree, a reminder of his love for his family.

He had moved on from using a single piece of wood, advancing his skill enough to create a mini-Nutcracker that had arms, legs and a top hat.

“That’s one of my favorites,” Cindy said. “Imagine how long one ornament took him. They’re perfect.”

On every Nutcracker he gifted that year, Gail had carefully painted a face and the details of its jacket.

As he got older, Gail knew it was time for someone else to take over what he’d started.

“Gail was like, 84 years old,” Cindy said. He urged Cindy’s husband to take on the craft. “He said to Jerry, ‘It’s time for me to hand this down to you.’”

Jerry hadn’t helped his dad with the ornaments as he lived in Torrington and Gail lived in Laramie, however, Cindy said he had no second thoughts about taking on the project.

“Jerry made the gingerbread man in 2005 and he made the stockings in 2006,” she said. “That was the year that Gail died.”

Like his father, Jerry didn’t limit himself to wood. The ornament for 2010 was made from glass with a candle etched into it.

“That’s the windshield from an old airplane. I don’t know how he did it.”

Jerry loved to fly. In fact, he took Cindy flying for their first date. He managed the Torrington airport for years and gave others flying lessons.

Cindy pointed to a tiny blue wooden plane sitting on the table.

“I think that was probably his favorite,” Cindy said.

Cindy would help Gail with the ornaments, sometimes, operating a saw for him and keeping her eyes peeled for ideas at craft shows and online.

“It’s hard, everything has been done,” Cindy said, laughing.

Most of the things closely associated with Christmas were already laying on the table. That’s only part of the reason there is no ornament for 2016.

“Jerry died that November,” she said, reflecting on the couple’s 25-year marriage. “We were trying to figure out what we were going to do but we hadn’t gotten that far.”

In 2017, Cindy made her first ornament. She painted a wooden bobbin and attached a Christmas list to it.

“That one didn’t take much,” she said.

She knew she’d have to advance her skills to keep going.

She decided to take a woodworking class that was being offered by Eastern Wyoming College. It was a chance to access — and learn how to use — more tools. Last year, she made holly leaves, detailing them with thin lines of glitter.

She expanded her skills this year, attending weekly classes in October and November to cut out her ice skates.

“I made 25 this year,” she said.

Each one had hand-painted laces.

The painting didn’t take long, she said, at least not in comparison to the sanding. The outside of the skate could be done with an industrial sander.

“The little spaces in the blades — I couldn’t do that with the sander,” she said. “So, I broke an emery board in half and just filed away.”

As she filed, she poured love into her work the way Jerry had before her and Gail before him.

“I think Gail started the tree ornaments not only as a gift, but as a way of leaving something of himself for future generations,” his daughter and Jerry’s sister, Sandy Wright McNeff, said.

Cindy said she will continue the tradition as long as she can and hopes someday, another generation will take over.

“I’m just not ready for it to end.”