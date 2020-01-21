Once the tourism season wraps up, usually in September, the business of tourism has just started for the people that tell our local story to others who will want to visit.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Visitors Bureau, spent last week in Omaha for the American Bus Association (ABA) Marketplace 2020.

“ABA is the largest bus tour operator based organization in the country,” Niedan-Streeks said. “This is the first time they’ve held their event this far west. About 3,500 tour operators from across North America and Canada attend. Destination marketing organizations, hoteliers and attractions also show up for the annual marketplace.”

The business end of the marketplace starts when destination marketers meet one-on-one with operators. Niedan-Streeks said she met with 17 different operators. Fifteen of those were mutual appointments where both the marketer and the tour operator had requested a meeting.

“It’s kind of like speed dating for motor coach business,” she said. “You have seven minutes to talk about your area and see what specific areas the operators are interested in. You really have to make the best use of your time.”

That initial meeting is just the beginning. Marketers follow up after they come home. Sample itineraries, types of activities that are available, what’s the demographic makeup of the tour group are just a few of the points that are discussed further.

“We’re starting to build relationships with tour operators,” Niedan-Streeks said. “Hopefully, at some point in the future, those operators will want to build a tour that will include our area.”

She said the process requires patience. Most tour operators already have their trips mapped out for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. They’re looking for options and new destinations for about 2022 and 2023 at the earliest.

“The group tour market is incredibly lucrative,” Niedan-Streeks said. “A motor coach tour spends an average of $10,000 per day in the community where they overnight.”

At the Omaha marketplace, she made contact with several tour operators from New York, California, Florida, some southern states, and two from Canada.

“Probably the largest growing market for the motor coach industry is active Baby Boomers,” Niedan-Streeks said. “They like adventure and experiences and want to do things. Plus they have the time and money to travel.”

The wide open scenic aspects of the area and its rich western history were among the top areas of interest in this area for operators that serve the Boomer market.

Niedan-Streeks said the area was fortunate this year to host an ABA pre-marketplace familiarization tour prior to the main Omaha event.

“We had 12 motor coach operators here for a tour of the Scottsbluff/Gering, Chadron and Ogallala areas,” she said. “None of them had been to western Nebraska before, so they got to see and experience first-hand what we have to offer. Two of those operators are planning tours in 2021 and 2022 that will come through this area.”

Niedan-Streeks was back in Gering for a day before hitting the road again. This time, it’s Denver for a week at the Western National Stock Show.

She said the Nebraska Tourism booth attracts many people from Colorado and the Front Range area. They’re prime candidates because the local area is within driving distance for people who want to take a weekend getaway.

“A lot of the people we’ve visited with turn into actual visitors to the area,” Niedan-Streeks said. “We’re still getting visits from people who came up for the total solar eclipse in 2017.”

All in all, she said it’s been an incredible year of prospecting that will benefit the area into the future.