Traffic on 10th Street in Gering was backed up for blocks in both directions Friday as people tried to pick up boxes of produce being given away by local churches.

In cooperation with Convoy of Hope, a faith-based humanitarian organization that helps communities in times of disaster, churches from Scottsbluff and Gering came together to distribute the produce on a first come, first served basis.

“I did not imagine how backed up the traffic is and how crazy it is,” pastor Tyson Lambertson of The Rock Church said. “We started early because the parking lot was full.”

Lambertson said the turnout was greater than expected and wonderful to see.

“Praise the Lord for this,” he said. “What a beautiful day. This is a way to help our community, love on our community, share the love of Jesus with them. It’s amazing.”

The number of volunteers and pastors who participated helped the process, but the number of people who came for a box of fruits and vegetables came even more quickly than organizers anticipated.

“There’s definite need in our community,” Lambertson said. “I’m just glad that we can help.”

Being able to help was the motivating factor as pastors reached out to Convoy of Hope and arranged for a truckload of prepackaged fruits and vegetables to be brought to the community.

“It’s hard to really tell other than looking at the traffic,” Lambertson said, “but to know that we are meeting a need that perhaps needs to be met is something that is extraordinary, and I thank the Lord for orchestrating this whole things and the churches working together as one church, coming together to serve our community. It’s a wonderful thing.”

Bringing multiple churches and multiple denominations together for a single goal speaks to the relationships between pastors and congregations.

“We’re friends. We talk,” Lambertson said. “This just builds more community amongst the clergy and the churches. That’s the wonderful thing is that this enhances our friendship. This shows us that when we come together. we’re better together. We’re better together, so we’re one church doing this for the Gospel of Jesus.”