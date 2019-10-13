ALLIANCE —Trains are back to running after a train derailment west of Antioch Friday night.
Reports indicate two Burlington Northern Santa Fe coal trains collided Friday at about 11 p.m. BNSF Railway Spokesperson Andy Williams said both trains were westbound on their way to Wyoming. One of the trains was stationary when a second, slowing down to make a stop, struck the rear of the first train, causing cars to come off the track.
No one was injured in the collision.
Antioch is located 15 miles east of Alliance.
