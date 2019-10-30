There is no shortage of spooky opportunities around the area on Thursday. Whether you’re looking for a costume contest or more candy than you know what to do with, this list will help you plan out your day of trick-or-treating:
Alliance:
— 3:30-5 p.m. in Downtown Alliance and in the 300-400 blocks of Box Butte.
Gering:
— 3-5 p.m. — Downtown Business Trick-or-Treat along 10th Street, additional stops will be set up by law enforcement and the Gering Fire Department in the Gering Civic Center east parking lot.
— 4:30 - 7 p.m. — Trunk or Treat at Turning Point Apostolic, 130657 Lockwood Road
— 4-6 p.m. — Legacy of the Plains Museum, 4 to 6 p.m., Main Exhibit Hall. Information: 308-436-1989.
Hemingford:
— 4-5:30 p.m. at the Body Shop, includes a costume contest
Mitchell:
— 4:30 to 6 p.m., Center Avenue. Information: Carol Bernard, 308-631-1908.
Minatare:
— 4-6 p.m. Minatare Action Committee 2019 SpookMACular, Minitare Community Building, will include a bouncy house, face painting and kids games as well as other activities.
Sidney:
— 4-7 p.m. 2019 Spooktacular DQ Halloween, Sidney Dairy Queen, 642 Glover Road, will include a costume contest
Scottsbluff:
— 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Lied Scottsbluff Public Library Halloween Story Time and trick-or-treat (Ages 2-6), Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, 1809 Third Ave.
— 4-6 p.m. at Broadway businesses in downtown Scottsbluff on Broadway and Avenue A. Businesses with teal pumpkin offerings: Cappucino and Company, Double A Music and Horace Mann Insurance. Information: Angela Kembel, 308-765-0599
— 4-6 p.m. at 18th Street Plaza
— 4 to 6 p.m., Legacy of the Plains Museum
— 5 to 8 p.m., Halloween Costume Party, Benefit for JP Walgren and family, Monument Mall
— 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Well-Life Assisted Living, 617 W. 33rd St.
— 6 to 8 p.m., Mall-O-Ween, Monument Mall
— 6-8 p.m., WestWay Christian Church, 1701 W. 27th
— 6:30-8 p.m. Scottsbluff Care and Rehab Center, 111 W 36th St.
Torrington:
5-6 p.m. — Safety Treat Night and Trunk or Treat, Main Street
Yoder:
5-6 p.m. — Yoder Community Building, 215 Main St.
Other events may be hosted in the community. Whatever events you choose to attend, have a safe and happy Halloween.
