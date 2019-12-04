On Tuesday, members of the Scotts Bluff County Homemakers carefully hung handmade decorations on their Christmas tree.

Popcorn garland weaved its way through the branches accented by pine cones, paper snowflakes, dried fruit and the occasional tumbleweed.

An angel made of twine and corn husks topped the tree, matching the small corn husk angels that hung throughout the tree.

“It’s called ‘A Prairie Christmas,’” Doris Rush said of the theme the group had given its tree.

Wilson explained that the ornaments were made primarily using what would have been available to early settlers.

“We made all the ornaments except the tumbleweeds,” Shirley Harimon said, laughing.

The ornaments were created during a work day where several different project groups within the Homemakers came together to craft.

The tree is one of 30 that will be on display at the museum as part of Trees Along the Trail. The event serves as a fundraiser for Legacy of the Plains as well as local organizations who participate.

The trees will be on display from Dec. 7-21. Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase votes for a dollar, with half of each dollar going to the museum and the other half to the organization they’re supporting.

The top three vote getters and the President’s Choice will earn additional monetary prizes provided by H&R Block.

For the Homemakers, the funds are a way to support others through scholarships and contributions to reading programs at six county libraries. The group also hosts the open class Home Arts exhibits at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

“We really encourage people to buy votes,” said Harimon.

In addition to raising funds and awareness for organizations, the desire to win brings people together.

“We decorate as an entire entity,” Brenda Leisy, director of the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau, said. “It’s actually the Scotts Bluff County Christmas tree.”

Leisy said she’s decorated trees for the event for seven years. She got involved because she believed it was a good way to support the museum.

“The more trees that are decorated, the more groups will visit the museum,” Leisy said. “So many people haven’t seen the museum and they really should because it’s a wonderful way to explain the Valley to others.”

Leisy also enjoys the challenge of coming up with themes for the trees.

“We have done everything from Celtic to Ballooning,” Leisy. “Santa even wore a kilt.”

The trees will make their debut on Saturday during High Plains Christmas. The event, which takes place at the museum from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. will include live music and plenty of activities to keep the kids busy. There will be crafts courtesy of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, horse drawn wagon rides and toasted marshmallows, said Legacy’s executive director Dave Wolf.

Children can also write letters to Santa that will be delivered to Santa’s Village in downtown Gering by Pony Express.

Lunch will be available to purchase from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will include soups, bread, brownies and hot dogs.

During High Plains Christmas, admission is half-price for adults and children are free with a paying adult.

Saturday also marks the kick off of Yuletide Lights.

Over the course of several days last month, museum staff and volunteers have prepared the exhibit hall by hanging lights and decorating.

There are so many lights that, despite the main lights begin off in the hall, the visitors will still be able to see the exhibits and read the labels, Wp;f saod/

Yule Tide lights will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 7, 13 and 20. Admission for members is $5 for adults and $3 for children over five. Regular admission applies for non-members.

For more information, contact Legacy of the Plains at 308-436-1989.