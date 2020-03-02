The trial of a Kimball man accused of intentional child abuse in the death of his 7-month-old daughter began Monday.

Kimball County District Court records say 24-year-old Alexander “AJ” Romero has pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentional child abuse, a Class IB felony.

The records say the Kimball man gave police two versions of what happened to his daughter on March 31, 2019. In one he said she was injured when she fell off a futon. He told officers he placed her on a futon when he went to find his phone. He says she then fell.

In the second he said he’d been “playfully running” with her when he tripped and fell. He said she had not been breathing right, when he placed her on a bed, and then she fell.

The girl had been unresponsive when she had been transported to the Kimball Health Services Emergency Room and she was transported to a Colorado hospital, where she died two days later after being taken off life support. Records say doctors who examined the girl say her injuries could not have been caused by an accidental fall, but were more consistent with intentional injury. An autopsy showed the girl suffered from a subdural hemorrhage and an optic nerve hemorrhage.

Trial began Monday, with jury selection, and opening statements were offered in the afternoon. Trial is currently slated to go through the week. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case. Romero is represented by an attorney with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.

If convicted, Romero faces a sentence of minimum 20 years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.