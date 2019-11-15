Come run the race before you stuff your face.

With a new tagline, the Scottsbluff Family YMCA and First State Bank invites runners and walkers of all ages to take on the first Turkey Trot on Nov. 23. Included in the event will be a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile fun run.

“This is a replacement for the usual Jingle Jog in December,” YMCA Senior Program Director Triniti Burgner said. “We didn’t want any of our events to get old, so we thought alternating between those two holiday events would help keep things new and different.”

Conrad Bostron, YMCA chief executive director, said the event is also a great partnership with First State Bank as part of their Gift of Love Program.

“This is another example of the YMCA being a part of the community and helping others,” he said. “Turkey Trot is a national YMCA theme, so I thought it should have been on Thanksgiving Day, but I was outvoted.”

Bostron said the Turkey Trot is a fun run/walk event for the entire family. However, it will be competitive in the sense the run will be timed for runners that would like to know how they did. The 5K winners will receive a certificate for a 10-pound frozen turkey.

Turkey Trot starts with check-in at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the YMCA, 22 South Beltline Highway East in Scottsbluff, at the corner with Broadway.

The 1-mile fun run starts at 8:15 a.m., followed by the 5K run/walk at 9 a.m.

The course runs on the Monument Valley Pathway from the YMCA west to the Trails West Camp in Riverside Park and back, so there will be no traffic or street crossings for runners to navigate.

“If runners want to be guaranteed a Turkey Trot T-shirt, they’ll need to pre-register by Nov. 18,” Burgner said, “but we will also accept same-day registration.”

Registration fee for the Turkey Trot 5K is $20 for adults age 16 and over, which includes a Gobbler Goodie Bag and a T-shirt. The swag is also included with the $10 registration fee for youth ages 6-15.

Gobbler Goodie Bags are included for the 1-mile fun run, which has a registration fee of $5. Children under 5 are free with a paid adult.

Bring a new unwrapped toy to the YMCA or First State Bank when you register and receive a $5 discount on the registration fee for the 5K run/walk.

The gifts go to First State Bank’s annual Gift of Love Program.